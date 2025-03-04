The World's Only Michelin-Starred Ice Cream Shop Is Tucked Away In The Heart Of One Of Taiwan's Largest Cities

In some ways, Minimal is similar to other restaurants which have received a Michelin star — that is, recognition from the Michelin Guide, a yearly guide to fine dining published by the French tire company. It offers a tasting menu where diners get to enjoy elevated dishes with premium ingredients, all in a rather austerely designed space which some might find intimidating. (With its gray color palette and plain, functional furniture, they don't call it "Minimal" for nothing.)

But unlike other restaurants given a Michelin star, such as the many restaurants recognized by Michelin in New York City, Minimal doesn't serve the sort of savory food you might expect at a fancy dinner. In fact, it doesn't serve dinner at all. It's an ice cream parlor – the only one currently recognized by the Guide.

Located in Taichung, the second-largest city in Taiwan, Minimal is the brainchild of Arvin Wan, a chef who worked at another Michelin-starred restaurant, Sur-, run by his friend Lin Yi-hua. Wan was inspired to pursue frozen desserts after the death of his mother caused him to question his commitment to the arduous labor and endless hours demanded by a more traditional restaurant. Despite the Michelin star, the restaurant remains a labor of love for Wan – due to offering a tasting menu and a small, six-flavor takeout menu, Minimal is not yet profitable. But for just $30, Wan and the rest of the Minimal team will give you a dessert experience like no other.