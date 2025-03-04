Is Canned Food Fresher Than Frozen?

Canned and frozen foods are lifesavers, especially when their fresh counterparts aren't accessible. Since both canned and frozen foods are preserved rather than fresh, is one fresher than the other? The answer is yes — frozen foods are resoundingly fresher than canned. In fact, frozen foods can sometimes be even fresher than "fresh" foods. This applies to produce, meats, and seafood.

Once produce reaches its peak freshness, it's picked from the ground or tree it grew on, and consequently, indicators of freshness like flavor, color, texture, and nutritional value will begin to degrade. However, freshness can be preserved if foods are frozen immediately after harvesting. Similarly, freezing meat right after its cut from the animal is the superior way to preserve freshness.

Unfortunately, the same is not always true for canning. Canning food necessitates intense heat or complete cooking, which destroys most of the vitamins present and also requires the addition of salt or sugar to preserve the flavor and integrity of the food during its extended storage. Frozen produce is also sometimes exposed to heat prior to freezing if it's blanched, a process where produce is boiled in water for a few minutes. Blanching eliminates only a small percentage of vitamins while also preserving flavor, color, and nutrients. This is why frozen peas can be so much better than fresh. As for meat and seafood, when frozen isn't an option, you can resort to canned versions which still have a favorable level of freshness. Plus, there's ways to make canned seafood taste like a million bucks.