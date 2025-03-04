Can You Fry Chicken Without Flour?

When it comes to fried chicken, it's all about that glorious, crispy texture. At its most basic, this classic comfort food uses minimal ingredients: chicken, flour, and some seasonings. But, if you take the flour away, can you still create crispy fried chicken? It turns out, yes, you can. The reason flour is helpful when making fried chicken is because it absorbs extra moisture on the surface of the chicken. This ensures that the batter and breading better adhere to the meat. That being said, the chicken will still crisp up without any flour, batter, or breading as long as it has been dried well and the oil it is fried in is nice and hot.

If you do like a coating on your fried chicken but don't want to use flour, you can try experimenting with a mixture of cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. This will give your egg wash (or buttermilk wash) something to cling onto, and using cornstarch also helps keep your chicken crispier for longer. Dredge the coated pieces of chicken in egg wash (for the best results dredge the chicken pieces twice), then bread the chicken with whatever you're working with, whether that's breadcrumbs, crushed crackers, or anything else. Of course, if you are sensitive or intolerant to gluten and can't eat wheat flour, you should check that none of the coatings contain gluten either.