Is The Filet-O-Fish McDonald's Only Seafood Option?

Fast food seafood certainly has its moments, but McDonald's isn't necessarily the place anyone would head to first (the top choice for fast seafood would have to be Long John Silver's). The Filet-O-Fish is McDonald's most well-known seafood item, but it's not the first, and it certainly isn't the only one. Taking a look at the random and regional offerings the Golden Arches giant has presented throughout its many years reveals some fascinating (if short-lived) seafood items. While the availability of seafood options varies by location and country, McDonald's has introduced multiple seafood items over the years, including Fish McBites, the McLobster, and shrimp burgers, among others. Some became fan favorites, while others quietly disappeared from menus.

McDonald's seafood journey began in 1962, when a franchise owner in Cincinnati noticed that his restaurant's sales dropped significantly on Fridays due to the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat. At first, McDonald's founder Ray Kroc was skeptical, preferring his own idea of a Hula Burger (a grilled pineapple and cheese sandwich, similar to toast Hawaii). The two food items went head-to-head in a sales test, and the Filet-O-Fish won by a landslide, becoming a permanent menu item in 1965. Today, you can find the fish sandwich in Japan, India, and even Russia. Encouraged by the success of the Filet-O-Fish, McDonald's continued to test and introduce various seafood options over the years. Some were short-lived, some boomeranged in availability, and, like many other Mcdonald's limited-time offerings, some ended up gaining a loyal following.