Is The Filet-O-Fish McDonald's Only Seafood Option?
Fast food seafood certainly has its moments, but McDonald's isn't necessarily the place anyone would head to first (the top choice for fast seafood would have to be Long John Silver's). The Filet-O-Fish is McDonald's most well-known seafood item, but it's not the first, and it certainly isn't the only one. Taking a look at the random and regional offerings the Golden Arches giant has presented throughout its many years reveals some fascinating (if short-lived) seafood items. While the availability of seafood options varies by location and country, McDonald's has introduced multiple seafood items over the years, including Fish McBites, the McLobster, and shrimp burgers, among others. Some became fan favorites, while others quietly disappeared from menus.
McDonald's seafood journey began in 1962, when a franchise owner in Cincinnati noticed that his restaurant's sales dropped significantly on Fridays due to the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat. At first, McDonald's founder Ray Kroc was skeptical, preferring his own idea of a Hula Burger (a grilled pineapple and cheese sandwich, similar to toast Hawaii). The two food items went head-to-head in a sales test, and the Filet-O-Fish won by a landslide, becoming a permanent menu item in 1965. Today, you can find the fish sandwich in Japan, India, and even Russia. Encouraged by the success of the Filet-O-Fish, McDonald's continued to test and introduce various seafood options over the years. Some were short-lived, some boomeranged in availability, and, like many other Mcdonald's limited-time offerings, some ended up gaining a loyal following.
From fish bites to shrimp burgers
The McLobster, a fast food version of New England's classic lobster roll, was introduced nationwide in 1993. Facing low profits and supply issues, it was considered a failed menu item until its triumphant return in 2015. This time, the summertime-only sandwich was offered exclusively in New England and on Canada's Atlantic coast. Thanks to the high cost of lobster, however, it disappeared again two years later. But Mickey D's is nothing if not determined. In 2013, McDonald's introduced Fish McBites, bite-sized fish nuggets, as a limited-time offering. Similar to chicken nuggets, they were small pieces of flaky Alaskan pollock — the same fish used in the Filet-O-Fish. Dipped in batter and fried until golden brown, they were served with tartar sauce in a container that conveniently fit in a cup holder. Alas, the McBites only lasted a few months because apparently no one was lovin' it.
Outside of the U.S., McDonald's has fared much better with its seafood options. In Japan, there's the Ebi Filet-O sandwich, a panko-encrusted shrimp patty served between two sesame seed buns that's apparently so popular, it actually bumped up sales in the region. In the Aloha State, a local noodle soup dish made with fishcakes (called saimin) got the McDonald's treatment for more than 40 years, until their local supplier closed. Whether it's for religious reasons, cultural acknowledgement, or simply health-conscious choices, seafood has continued to carve out its own fishy place in McDonald's history.