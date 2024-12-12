Toast Hawaii (also known as Hawaii toast, or Hawaiian toast) might seem like a curiously American-sounding dish to become so popular in Germany. Well, there's a good reason for that: The dish may have been inspired by the Spamwich in an American cookbook made by Hormel. As Spam wasn't commonplace in Germany, they substituted ham instead. (Ironically, Spam happens to be very popular in Hawaii, where the canned pineapple was likely coming from.)

While the dish may or may not have been invented by the popular German cooking show host Clemens Wilmenrod, it was certainly he who popularized it. Although he wasn't a trained chef, Wilmenrod became popular thanks to his demeanor and his resourceful use of ingredients. The dishes he made were usually shaped by the austerity of the period, and made frequent use of canned goods and mixes — in this way, he was something like the Sandra Lee of his day. (He also once threatened to kill himself live on air if someone could prove he didn't invent a dish called the "filled strawberry," which is somewhat less like Sandra Lee.) In any case, he brought this interesting dish to national attention. Even those who scorn the thought of pineapple on pizza might find themselves won over by its simplicity.