Why You Should Try Burning Your Noodles For More Flavorful Pasta

Burning food is usually a bad thing. No one wants to eat burnt eggs or charred baked goods (though luckily, there's an easy fix for those overcooked cookies). However, anyone who has savored a good nearly-blackened grilled cheese, or purposely burns baked potatoes, or enjoys making crispy roasted Brussels sprouts knows that some things are just better a tad bit burnt. Noodles are probably one of the last foods you'd expect could be improved with a little char, but hear us out: If you enjoy toeing the flavorful line between super-crispy and burnt to a crisp, you need to try spaghetti all'assassina, or burnt pasta.

Recipes and variations abound, but the crucial element of this Italian dish — which means "killer spaghetti" – is that the raw noodles are sauteed directly in a pan with a bit of sauce until extremely charred, rather than boiled in a pot to al dente perfection. It contradicts everything normally associated with making perfect pasta, but if you can trust the process, the result is a crispy, crunchy, flavor- and texture-packed delight.

This unique semi-burnt pasta dish was born in the 1960s in Bari, the capital city of the southern Italian region of Puglia. There's some debate over the exact origin story, but by most accounts spaghetti all'assassina was first sauteed up at local favorite restaurant Al Sorso Preferito. The one thing almost everyone can agree on, however, is that spaghetti all'assassina is a beloved Barese specialty.