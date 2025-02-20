Use Mac And Cheese As Inspiration For Your Next Baked Potato Dinner

There are a lot of sites out there that show how to make a mac and cheese potato, but it seems that the key to this recipe is to nail the cheese sauce by integrating it with the potato. You're going to bake your potatoes for about an hour or until you get those skins nice and crispy with that luscious and fluffy potatoey core. Obviously, you need to let them cool off enough so that you can slice them in half lengthwise, and then you just scoop out the flesh and put them to the side. That's where you focus on the cheese sauce — the end-all, be-all for the whole thing.

You have to make a roux for your cheese sauce with a little butter and flour and cook it down before adding milk to keep it from getting lumpy. Once it gets thick, it's money time! You get your shredded sharp cheddar cheese to get it gooey and luxurious, and for those who are feeling fancy, you get throw in some cream cheese and maybe even a little smoked paprika.

The incredible part of this recipe is when you mash up the potato flesh you scooped out earlier and fold in that delicious cheese sauce you just made. Of course, you can season it to your liking and decide how adventurous you want to get; some people go for cooked bacon bits, caramelized onions, or chopped broccoli. Once you've made your decision, throw that mixture back into the potato skins in large proportions, and then sprinkle the potato with extra cheese or breadcrumbs for a crispy topping.