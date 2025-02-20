Use Mac And Cheese As Inspiration For Your Next Baked Potato Dinner
Mac and cheese doesn't have a monopoly on creamy, cheesy goodness. Hard to believe right? There's a new sheriff in town, capable of satisfying the insatiable itch you have to get a gooey bite with a great cheese pull! It's called a mac and cheese style baked potato and it's "bussin" as the young folks say.
If you've ever struggled to decide between mac and cheese or a baked potato for dinner, why not combine the best of both worlds? The mac and cheese style baked potato allows you to take that basic baked potato and transform it into a creamy, cheesy delicacy. The method is simple: Bake a potato until the skin is crisp and the inside is soft, scoop out the fluffy interior, and mix it with a rich, velvety cheese sauce. Then, spoon the cheesy potato mixture back into the potato skins, top with additional cheese or breadcrumbs, and bake until golden and bubbling.
This twist on the classic baked potato is a filling, satisfying meal that's as indulgent as it is customizable. Perfect for weeknights, weekends, or dinner parties, it's a creative way to enjoy a comfort food classic.
How to perfect the cheese sauce and potato base
There are a lot of sites out there that show how to make a mac and cheese potato, but it seems that the key to this recipe is to nail the cheese sauce by integrating it with the potato. You're going to bake your potatoes for about an hour or until you get those skins nice and crispy with that luscious and fluffy potatoey core. Obviously, you need to let them cool off enough so that you can slice them in half lengthwise, and then you just scoop out the flesh and put them to the side. That's where you focus on the cheese sauce — the end-all, be-all for the whole thing.
You have to make a roux for your cheese sauce with a little butter and flour and cook it down before adding milk to keep it from getting lumpy. Once it gets thick, it's money time! You get your shredded sharp cheddar cheese to get it gooey and luxurious, and for those who are feeling fancy, you get throw in some cream cheese and maybe even a little smoked paprika.
The incredible part of this recipe is when you mash up the potato flesh you scooped out earlier and fold in that delicious cheese sauce you just made. Of course, you can season it to your liking and decide how adventurous you want to get; some people go for cooked bacon bits, caramelized onions, or chopped broccoli. Once you've made your decision, throw that mixture back into the potato skins in large proportions, and then sprinkle the potato with extra cheese or breadcrumbs for a crispy topping.
Toppings that take it to the next level
Obviously this is a perfect dish to personalize, so it's fun to take hold of the toppings because you can really let your creativity shine. You can take the mac and cheese style potato and start adding other things that are outside of the box. Try adding jalapeños for heat, diced ham for a smoky twist, or sautéed mushrooms for an earthy flavor. Seafood lovers can top their potatoes with lump crab or shrimp and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. For a Tex-Mex take, load your potatoes with taco-seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, and a dollop of sour cream.
For presentation, garnish with fresh herbs like chives, parsley, or even cilantro, depending on your flavor profile. Serve these mac and cheese-inspired baked potatoes alongside a crisp green salad or roasted vegetables for a complete, balanced meal. By blending the creamy indulgence of mac and cheese with the versatility of baked potatoes, you'll have a dish that's both comforting and customizable.