The Most Important Step To Take When Cleaning Your Waffle Maker

Once your waffle maker is unplugged and cooled down, you can wipe off any loose bits with a paper towel or other non-abrasive tool. You can also use paper towels to soak up any excess oils in the machine's indents. To clean the waffle iron, you just need a few drops of dish soap and a wet microfiber or similarly-textured cloth. If you want to really clean each individual indent, you can use a toothbrush to get to the hard-to-reach parts. For waffle makers with removable plates, you can soak the plates in warm water and dish soap.

For any stubborn stains, make a paste from baking soda and hydrogen peroxide (or baking soda and water) and let the paste sit on the stains for at least a few hours. You'll then be able to wipe off any residue with a clean rag. If you have any stuck crumbs or hard bits, use a toothpick to get these out. You can also clean the outside of the waffle iron with a damp cloth and dish soap. Dry the inside and outside of your waffle maker with a cloth before patting yourself on the back for a job well done. This might require a little elbow grease, but you'll be rewarded with perfectly crispy waffles next time.