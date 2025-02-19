The Most Important Step To Take When Cleaning Your Waffle Maker
Making waffles for brunch, family breakfast, or special occasions is a treat we all deserve from time to time. Nothing beats their Martha Stewart-approved crispy outer layer and soft interior, with each little waffle square making room for your favorite topping. But then it's cleanup time, and suddenly each square means one more indent to clean on your waffle iron. And we'll hold your hand while we tell you this — dirty waffle makers lead to stuck waffles and oil residue. Good news, though, cleaning this appliance isn't as hard as it seems.
Whichever cleaning method you choose, the most important step is to unplug your waffle iron first. If you've just made waffles, unplug the machine and wait for it to cool down before getting your hands dirty. Leaving the appliance on is not only dangerous, but can actually melt your cleaning products, since waffle makers use high heat. This can damage the appliance, bringing an end to waffles, waffled grilled cheeses, or french toast in the waffle maker.
How to clean your waffle maker
Once your waffle maker is unplugged and cooled down, you can wipe off any loose bits with a paper towel or other non-abrasive tool. You can also use paper towels to soak up any excess oils in the machine's indents. To clean the waffle iron, you just need a few drops of dish soap and a wet microfiber or similarly-textured cloth. If you want to really clean each individual indent, you can use a toothbrush to get to the hard-to-reach parts. For waffle makers with removable plates, you can soak the plates in warm water and dish soap.
For any stubborn stains, make a paste from baking soda and hydrogen peroxide (or baking soda and water) and let the paste sit on the stains for at least a few hours. You'll then be able to wipe off any residue with a clean rag. If you have any stuck crumbs or hard bits, use a toothpick to get these out. You can also clean the outside of the waffle iron with a damp cloth and dish soap. Dry the inside and outside of your waffle maker with a cloth before patting yourself on the back for a job well done. This might require a little elbow grease, but you'll be rewarded with perfectly crispy waffles next time.