Follow Martha Stewart's Tip For The Crispiest Waffles Ever

You don't need a high-end waffle iron to get great results, but you do need a great batter that will set you up for crispiness. Another pro tip is that if your batter recipe calls for buttermilk, try swapping out about half with regular milk. Buttermilk makes for thicker waffles, but using some regular milk lightens up the density and can help your iron really crisp the surface.

Sugar also plays an important role in getting waffles nice and crusty. You don't have to rely on the basic granulated stuff. Try playing around with brown sugar or even maple syrup, and enjoy the added depth of flavor, as well as the delightful caramelization, that these two sweet powerhouses can bring.

Finally, there's the age-old debate: To whip your egg whites to stiff peaks or not. We're going to err on the side of not, since waffles get cooked in a compressed chamber, and the whole point of whipping egg whites is to add lift. There's literally no way for the egg whites to rise under a waffle iron lid. Waffles also aren't the only thing you can use your waffle iron to make. Once you're a waffle pro, you'll be reheating pizza and making crispy omelets in no time.