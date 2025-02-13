The Dangerous Reason Igloo Just Recalled Over A Million Coolers

Igloo has recalled more than two dozen models of its 90-quart Flip and Tow Rolling Cooler for one of the most painful reasons I've ever seen in a product recall. While they won't cause fires like the product in the LG range recall, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says that there's a danger the featured tow handle "can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."

The mere possibility of this happening is one thing, but unfortunately, CPSC also states that Igloo has already received 12 reports of these types of injuries. This includes lacerations, bone fractures, and actual fingertip amputations. This certainly puts my minor slip-up with a deli slicer into perspective (I'm still in one piece).

The coolers in question have been on the market since January 2019 and weren't recalled until February 13, 2025. Over 1,060,000 were purchased in the United States, with tens of thousands more bought in Canada and Mexico. Stores where they were sold include Target, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Amazon. They come in an array of colors, and if you suspect you've purchased one, take a look over the specific products and model numbers on the official recall list to see if yours is on there. You'll be able to verify the model by flipping the cooler on its side and examining the stamp on the bottom of the product.