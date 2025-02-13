The Dangerous Reason Igloo Just Recalled Over A Million Coolers
Igloo has recalled more than two dozen models of its 90-quart Flip and Tow Rolling Cooler for one of the most painful reasons I've ever seen in a product recall. While they won't cause fires like the product in the LG range recall, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says that there's a danger the featured tow handle "can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."
The mere possibility of this happening is one thing, but unfortunately, CPSC also states that Igloo has already received 12 reports of these types of injuries. This includes lacerations, bone fractures, and actual fingertip amputations. This certainly puts my minor slip-up with a deli slicer into perspective (I'm still in one piece).
The coolers in question have been on the market since January 2019 and weren't recalled until February 13, 2025. Over 1,060,000 were purchased in the United States, with tens of thousands more bought in Canada and Mexico. Stores where they were sold include Target, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Amazon. They come in an array of colors, and if you suspect you've purchased one, take a look over the specific products and model numbers on the official recall list to see if yours is on there. You'll be able to verify the model by flipping the cooler on its side and examining the stamp on the bottom of the product.
Here's what to do if you have a recalled Igloo cooler
Interestingly enough, if you have one of these coolers in your possession, you won't have to return the thing to a retailer. Instead, stop using the item (watch out for that handle, seriously), and contact Igloo immediately. The company will send out a replacement handle, which should correct the issue once it's been installed properly.
Unlike companies like General Mills, Kellogg's, and Pillsbury that have routinely had recalls that affected millions, Igloo has had a decent safety record — though food recalls are much more prevalent than recalls of consumer goods. The most recent recall involved a potential choking hazard on a children's sipping bottle in 2024. The one prior (in 2019) involved a latch that wouldn't open if the cooler door closed on top of you.
Otherwise, the brand isn't generally known for manufacturing hazards or design flaws — not that this would come as much comfort for those who've been injured already. So if you have a large rolling Igloo cooler, just dig that thing out of storage to double-check, and contact Igloo if you have an affected model.