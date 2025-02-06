LG Recalls 500k Ranges After Dozens Of Fires. Here's What You Need To Know

Tired of all the food recalls lately? Now U.S. consumers have something else to worry about. According to a new recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, half a million electric ranges from multinational electronics brand LG pose a fire risk. The recall states that an accidental bump can easily switch on the range's front-mounted knobs. Stoves with the front-mounted design — available from 2015 to 2025 — have caused at least 28 fires. The Product Safety Commission reported burn injuries, pet deaths, and fire-related damages of over $340,000.

The brand's response is raising eyebrows. LG isn't offering free repairs or financial compensation. Instead, customers who purchased the stoves — which range in price from $1,400 to $2,650 — can contact the brand for a free safety sticker. According to the recall notice, the sticker reminds customers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function when the stove isn't in use.

The recall notice also states that "Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs" (because children and pets are great at following instructions). The statement adds, "Check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed," and reminds customers, "not to leave objects on the range when... not in use."

If you ask LG, it's all on the customers. "LG is reminding consumers about our unique safety function called 'Lock Out' or 'Control Lock' available on LG electric ranges with front-mounted knobs since 2015," the brand told Consumer Affairs.