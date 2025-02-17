The Yellow Mustard Brand You Should Leave On Grocery Shelves
Yellow mustard has become just about as iconic of an American food as apple pie is and for good reason. Its versatility allows it to enhance just about any savory dish (like being the unexpected ingredient to truly elevate taco night) without being over powering. Despite there being numerous brands of yellow mustard on grocery store shelves (and with them all having about the same or nearly the same ingredients — distilled vinegar, water, mustard seeds, turmeric and spices), you'd think there wouldn't be too much of a difference between them in terms of taste, right? Definitely not. Which is why The Takeout recently went on a quest to rank twelve popular store-bought yellow mustard brands from worst to best.
For any fans of Organicville, unfortunately this mustard came in dead last. The saying, "looks can be deceiving" certainly applies here. According the reviewer, Organicville's packaging boasts certified labels that declare quality standards regarding sustainability and ethical practices, along with a whimsical-looking font and earth-toned colors; signaling to consumers that this mustard should be a worthwhile product.
However, everything yellow mustard should be in terms of taste and texture, Organicville is not. The reviewer described it as sheer bitterness with a runny consistency. While some people appreciate strong, bitter flavors, it's unlikely there's a large community of watery mustard lovers in the world. But when a mustard is both overpoweringly bitter and also watery to the point it can't even adhere to a piece of meat between two buns, that's a serious issue.
Where did Organicville go wrong?
Another downside to Organicville mustard is it's one of the more expensive brands that we reviewed, and for what? Sometimes paying a few extra dollars for brands who advertise that their products are made with quality care and organic ingredients turns out to be totally worth it, but in this case, save the extra money — especially since there are brands with not only the same accolades, but are better tasting at a fraction of the cost.
Hopefully Organicville has or will return to the drawing board for this mustard since their mission in utilizing organic ingredients is one that a growing number of consumers are getting behind. But for most, that's not enough to justify a poor-tasting product. For the individuals who prioritize buying products with organic ingredients that also deliver on flavor and texture, Trader Joe's Organic Yellow Mustard is the one for you to reach for instead. This yellow mustard came in second place with an unbeatable price for the quality you're getting.
The winning brand of yellow mustard is a classic and one that Organicville should considering taking notes from. It was described by the reviewer as "everything you'd want in a yellow mustard — bright, tangy, and just the right amount of sharpness." That mustard was none other than the iconic mustard brand: French's. Not only were the flavors balanced, but the consistency of French's is just the right amount of thickness for generously spreading onto a bun or squeezing a classic mustard squiggle onto a hot dog.