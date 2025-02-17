The Yellow Mustard Brand You Should Leave On Grocery Shelves

Yellow mustard has become just about as iconic of an American food as apple pie is and for good reason. Its versatility allows it to enhance just about any savory dish (like being the unexpected ingredient to truly elevate taco night) without being over powering. Despite there being numerous brands of yellow mustard on grocery store shelves (and with them all having about the same or nearly the same ingredients — distilled vinegar, water, mustard seeds, turmeric and spices), you'd think there wouldn't be too much of a difference between them in terms of taste, right? Definitely not. Which is why The Takeout recently went on a quest to rank twelve popular store-bought yellow mustard brands from worst to best.

For any fans of Organicville, unfortunately this mustard came in dead last. The saying, "looks can be deceiving" certainly applies here. According the reviewer, Organicville's packaging boasts certified labels that declare quality standards regarding sustainability and ethical practices, along with a whimsical-looking font and earth-toned colors; signaling to consumers that this mustard should be a worthwhile product.

However, everything yellow mustard should be in terms of taste and texture, Organicville is not. The reviewer described it as sheer bitterness with a runny consistency. While some people appreciate strong, bitter flavors, it's unlikely there's a large community of watery mustard lovers in the world. But when a mustard is both overpoweringly bitter and also watery to the point it can't even adhere to a piece of meat between two buns, that's a serious issue.