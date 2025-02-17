If You've Never Made Smoked Butter, You're Totally Missing Out

Butter is essential in my kitchen. Though it's perfect just the way it is, there's nothing wrong with adding a little something extra to make it even better. Regular butter makes everything taste good, but smoked butter is next-level. It adds so much depth and flavor to your dishes, giving your butter a restaurant-worthy quality, with very little effort on your end. Some of my favorite uses for it include slathering it on fresh bread, melting it into roasted vegetables, or using it to finish a juicy steak. It's so basic when you think about it, but it's an absolute must in my rotation.

Smoked butter is the real MVP when it comes to splashing it over scallops or lobster. It doesn't overwhelm the flavor profile, but rather complements the sweetness, giving you a subtle hint of smokiness. The best part is that you don't need to be a pitmaster to make it. There are a couple of different methods you can use, depending on the equipment you have available.

You could transform your grill into a smoker if you already own one. If not, you can use a semi-fancy tool, called a smoke gun. They're relatively inexpensive, and once you've experienced the magic of smoked butter, you'll find yourself using it on everything — and probably looking for other foods you can smoke, too.