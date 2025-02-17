If You've Never Made Smoked Butter, You're Totally Missing Out
Butter is essential in my kitchen. Though it's perfect just the way it is, there's nothing wrong with adding a little something extra to make it even better. Regular butter makes everything taste good, but smoked butter is next-level. It adds so much depth and flavor to your dishes, giving your butter a restaurant-worthy quality, with very little effort on your end. Some of my favorite uses for it include slathering it on fresh bread, melting it into roasted vegetables, or using it to finish a juicy steak. It's so basic when you think about it, but it's an absolute must in my rotation.
Smoked butter is the real MVP when it comes to splashing it over scallops or lobster. It doesn't overwhelm the flavor profile, but rather complements the sweetness, giving you a subtle hint of smokiness. The best part is that you don't need to be a pitmaster to make it. There are a couple of different methods you can use, depending on the equipment you have available.
You could transform your grill into a smoker if you already own one. If not, you can use a semi-fancy tool, called a smoke gun. They're relatively inexpensive, and once you've experienced the magic of smoked butter, you'll find yourself using it on everything — and probably looking for other foods you can smoke, too.
The simple secret to perfectly smoking butter
The process of smoking butter sounds more intimidating than it actually is. At least for me, I wondered how I was supposed to smoke butter when I could hardly man the grill. If you're wondering what kind of butter to buy, it's best to start out with an unsalted, high-quality variety to allow the smoky flavor to come through without the salt masking the taste. To cold smoke your butter, you'll need a smoker or a smoking gun. Cold smoking is critical to ensuring the butter keeps its creamy texture without melting during the process.
The idea is to keep the butter cool while you get everything ready, so setting it over some ice works great. Choose wood chips like applewood or cherrywood for a sweet smokiness, and oak or hickory if you want heavy hitters. To infuse your butter with balanced, smoky notes, you could use a mixture. Once you've got your smoking gun and wood chips ready to go, just toss the butter into a bag, leaving a little space open for the smoke to get in.
From there, you fire up the smoking gun, fill the bag with that nice, rich smoke, and seal it up. This technique works well because the butter absorbs the smoke quickly. It's THAT simple. The butter soaks in all the flavor, and it doesn't take long — but the end result is incredible.
Delicious ways to use smoked butter
Once smoked, let the butter cool, and store it in an airtight container in the fridge (for up to a month) or freezer so it's ready to use whenever you need it. You'll be tempted to go crazy with it because it's so good on everything. But start with simple upgrades — spread it on warm bread or muffins, or toss it with hot pasta, grilled corn, or roasted root vegetables. It also makes a great butter variation to boost grilled cheese.
Breakfast lovers can whisk smoked butter into scrambled eggs, or melt it over pancakes for a sweet-and-savory bite. For seasoned bakers, smoked butter offers a unique flavor to cookies, biscuits, or pie crusts, combining sweetness with a hint of smoke. You can also stir it into sauces like béchamel or hollandaise for an unexpected flavor.
Smoked butter isn't just for meals, either. Use it to improve popcorn, add it to charcuterie boards, try to make your own butter board, or mix it into a compound butter with a variety of herbs and spices. However you use it, smoked butter will quickly become one of your favorite ingredients. Once you start, you'll wonder how you ever cooked without it.