Why TikTok Influencers Are Eating Raw Beef (And Why You Shouldn't)

TikTok is no stranger to viral food trends; from TikTok's loaded cereal trend to Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke and pickle drink. However, the latest craze — a raw meat diet — has raised significant health concerns. Influencers like Pauly Long and Ashley English have gained followings by sharing their diets that include raw beef and other meats, claiming these foods boost energy levels and promote overall wellness. But, in reality, that may not be the case.

Pauly Long — also referred to as the "testicle king" for his videos showing him eating raw testicles — argues that raw meat is healthier than most foods commonly found in the grocery store. "Ninety percent of what's in the grocery store is garbage. It's all full of seed oils, processed foods, chemicals, and things that f*** us up," he told Rolling Stone. Long believes an animal-based, raw diet is what humans were built for, claiming it leads to better health and increased vitality. However, the safety risks associated with raw meat make these claims highly questionable.

While raw dishes like homemade steak tartare or beef carpaccio may be appealing to some, consuming raw meat can be extremely dangerous. Health experts warn that eating raw or undercooked meat can expose you to harmful bacteria and parasites, which can cause serious illness. Despite influencers promoting raw meat as a health boost, the risk of foodborne illness and contamination shouldn't be overlooked.