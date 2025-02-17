Why TikTok Influencers Are Eating Raw Beef (And Why You Shouldn't)
TikTok is no stranger to viral food trends; from TikTok's loaded cereal trend to Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke and pickle drink. However, the latest craze — a raw meat diet — has raised significant health concerns. Influencers like Pauly Long and Ashley English have gained followings by sharing their diets that include raw beef and other meats, claiming these foods boost energy levels and promote overall wellness. But, in reality, that may not be the case.
Pauly Long — also referred to as the "testicle king" for his videos showing him eating raw testicles — argues that raw meat is healthier than most foods commonly found in the grocery store. "Ninety percent of what's in the grocery store is garbage. It's all full of seed oils, processed foods, chemicals, and things that f*** us up," he told Rolling Stone. Long believes an animal-based, raw diet is what humans were built for, claiming it leads to better health and increased vitality. However, the safety risks associated with raw meat make these claims highly questionable.
While raw dishes like homemade steak tartare or beef carpaccio may be appealing to some, consuming raw meat can be extremely dangerous. Health experts warn that eating raw or undercooked meat can expose you to harmful bacteria and parasites, which can cause serious illness. Despite influencers promoting raw meat as a health boost, the risk of foodborne illness and contamination shouldn't be overlooked.
The high risk, low reward of eating raw beef
The risk of foodborne illness is significantly higher when consuming raw meat. Pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter are commonly found in raw beef, often originating from contamination during slaughtering. Cooking the meat helps kill harmful bacteria, decreasing your risk during consumption. As USDA guidelines note, "Prevent cross-contamination from raw meat or poultry juices and other contaminants by washing countertops and sinks with hot, soapy water. For extra protection, you should also sanitize utensils and disinfect surfaces with solutions that can eliminate illness-causing germs." With over 48 million foodborne illnesses reported annually across the U.S., according to the CDC, the risks associated with the raw meat diet are glaringly high.
The USDA also warns that harmful bacteria, like Salmonella, can survive on surfaces for up to 32 hours if not properly disinfected. To avoid contamination, cook steak to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and ground meat to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Some medical experts even speculate that cooking meat instead of consuming it raw helped humans evolve by making it safer and easier to digest. So, while influencers argue that the raw meat diet mimics the daily meals of our ancestors, many experts disagree. Given the lack of scientific evidence supporting these claims and the significant health risks, it's clear that opting for properly cooked meat is the safer choice. Instead of following this dangerous TikTok trend, maybe this is the time to consider the argument for loving a well-done steak.