Is There Anything Edible Inside An Avocado Pit?

Avocados are a superfood that many of us find to be a perfect addition to almost any meal. Whether as an oil in the skillet, or added freshly sliced to a salad or grain bowl, avocados are endlessly useful. However, when you think about it, it feels a bit wasteful that only the soft flesh inside the avocado is used. It begs the question: Can you eat the avocado pit too?

The short answer is no, you should not eat avocado pit (or the skin). Although they are technically edible, both the pit and the skin do contain persin, a fungicidal toxin. Research has revealed that persin levels vary in different parts of the fruit including the peel and seed. That said, the levels of persin present in avocado are low enough that you would need to eat a whole lot of it to experience negative effects. The main reason we suggest you avoid eating avocado pits is that they are not easily digestible.

Avocado pits do contain some antioxidants, and the seed husks contain many chemicals that show promise for medicinal use, but the consumption of avocado seeds has not been studied, and may not be safe. Even though you may have seen it on social media, and the user was likely just fine, that doesn't mean that it is actually either safe or healthy (much like storing avocados in water).