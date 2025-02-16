Can You Really Make Burgers In An Instant Pot

With so many new kitchen gadgets available, it's easy to get tempted to try something different with classic meals. Take hamburgers — the usual recipe involves a beef patty seasoned with your favorite spices, seared until juicy, then nestled between a bun with fresh tomato, onion, lettuce and pickles. And let's not forget the crispy fries on the side. But what if you could change the way you cooked your burger altogether? Sure, you're probably used to searing, grilling, or even air frying your burgers. But, have you considered cooking your hamburgers in an Instant Pot?

You may be used to using an instant pot to make rice, but they can steam your burger patties, too. First, wrap your frozen or fresh burger patties in aluminum foil. Then, add a bit of water to the bottom of your Instant Pot — just enough to create the steam. Place the foil-wrapped patties on top of a trivet or directly in the pot. You can choose to add toppings like cheese or onions inside the foil before cooking, but if you want to keep things simple, season the patties first and add toppings afterward.

There are two main ways to steam burgers. The first method is to use the "max pressure" setting and cook the patties for 20 minutes. This will leave you with a pink burger. If you want it medium well, add an extra five minutes. Alternatively, you can use the "meat or stew" function on high pressure for 25 minutes for a medium rare burger, or 30 minutes for medium well. Once done, let the burger sit for a few minutes to absorb any juices.