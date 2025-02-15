No Cork, No Problem. Here's How To Seal A Wine Bottle Without One

We've all experienced the frustration of trying to reseal an open bottle of wine. Perhaps the cork won't fit back in, you forgot your wine stopper, or you mistakenly threw the cork away before finishing. Whichever way you end up with an open bottle of wine, but no cover, there are simple and creative ways to keep that bottle fresh. And while some wine hacks can be confusing, these ones rely on a simple solution.

As well as making it easier to transport, the main reason for sealing an open bottle is that it helps limit the wine's exposure to oxygen. You want to slow down the process of oxidation, since this can cause the flavor of the beverage to deteriorate and begin to taste sour or vinegar-like. Ideally, you would use a vacuum seal and rubber stopper to reseal the wine. But if you don't have one at home or when travelling, you can easily close a wine bottle using a few common household items.

In a pinch, you could try using plastic wrap and a hair tie (or a rubber band) to seal your wine. Simply cover the bottle's top with the plastic wrap, then secure it with the hair tie around the neck. A zip bag can also work. Alternatively, you can improvise with a balloon, a makeshift cork made from paper towel, or even transfer the wine to a smaller sealed jar or bottle if you plan to store it for a short time.