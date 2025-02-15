No Cork, No Problem. Here's How To Seal A Wine Bottle Without One
We've all experienced the frustration of trying to reseal an open bottle of wine. Perhaps the cork won't fit back in, you forgot your wine stopper, or you mistakenly threw the cork away before finishing. Whichever way you end up with an open bottle of wine, but no cover, there are simple and creative ways to keep that bottle fresh. And while some wine hacks can be confusing, these ones rely on a simple solution.
As well as making it easier to transport, the main reason for sealing an open bottle is that it helps limit the wine's exposure to oxygen. You want to slow down the process of oxidation, since this can cause the flavor of the beverage to deteriorate and begin to taste sour or vinegar-like. Ideally, you would use a vacuum seal and rubber stopper to reseal the wine. But if you don't have one at home or when travelling, you can easily close a wine bottle using a few common household items.
In a pinch, you could try using plastic wrap and a hair tie (or a rubber band) to seal your wine. Simply cover the bottle's top with the plastic wrap, then secure it with the hair tie around the neck. A zip bag can also work. Alternatively, you can improvise with a balloon, a makeshift cork made from paper towel, or even transfer the wine to a smaller sealed jar or bottle if you plan to store it for a short time.
Store resealed wine correctly to slow down the oxidation process
The main goal if you don't have a cork or stopper is to cover and reseal the bottle. But there are other things you can do to help keep the oxygen out, too — and no matter how it's sealed, it's important to store the wine correctly. This means placing the open bottle in the fridge. The cooler temperature will slow down the oxidation process, helping your wine last longer. Store it upright rather than laying it down to limit the amount of air — and also to prevent any spills, especially if you've made your own seal.
As for exactly how long open wine will last in the fridge, that depends on what type it is. However, refrigeration will benefit all kinds of wines, so don't just reserve it for the whites you drink chilled — both red and white wines will last longer stored this way. Of course, it's important to serve red wine at the right temperature, so just let it sit out of the fridge for around 30 minutes before you pour it.
Different wines oxidize at different rates, but whether you're a connoisseur or just enjoy the occasional glass, knowing how to store it properly can make a big difference. So, the next time you pop open a bottle, remember that keeping your wine good for longer is as simple as sealing it up — whether with the cork or your own seal — and popping it in the fridge.