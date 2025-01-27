The 'Genius' Wine Hack That Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Whether you're slicing a bunch of cherry tomatoes at once or trying to save money when ordering a Big Mac at McDonald's, the internet is full of helpful hacks that make our lives easier, tastier, and more enjoyable. But not all are created equal. Some food hacks are straight up lies, while others are worse than the original method. A new "genius" wine hack from Instagram users, Jeff and Lauren (of @jeffandlaurenshow) is no exception.

In a recent video, Jeff shows how he opens a bottle of wine by pushing the cork inside the bottle using a wooden spoon. Next, he places a rolled-up plastic bag into the spout of the wine bottle and inflates it with his mouth, allowing him to pull the cork from the bottle — an image I'll never unsee. I have many questions, starting with why anyone would consider this hack easier than simply using a corkscrew (like a normal person).

In a confounding move that had me screaming at my phone, Jeff leaves the wooden spoon inside the neck of the bottle leading to a sloppy pour that drips all over the place. Folks, opening a bottle of wine doesn't have to be this hard.