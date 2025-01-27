The 'Genius' Wine Hack That Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Whether you're slicing a bunch of cherry tomatoes at once or trying to save money when ordering a Big Mac at McDonald's, the internet is full of helpful hacks that make our lives easier, tastier, and more enjoyable. But not all are created equal. Some food hacks are straight up lies, while others are worse than the original method. A new "genius" wine hack from Instagram users, Jeff and Lauren (of @jeffandlaurenshow) is no exception.
In a recent video, Jeff shows how he opens a bottle of wine by pushing the cork inside the bottle using a wooden spoon. Next, he places a rolled-up plastic bag into the spout of the wine bottle and inflates it with his mouth, allowing him to pull the cork from the bottle — an image I'll never unsee. I have many questions, starting with why anyone would consider this hack easier than simply using a corkscrew (like a normal person).
In a confounding move that had me screaming at my phone, Jeff leaves the wooden spoon inside the neck of the bottle leading to a sloppy pour that drips all over the place. Folks, opening a bottle of wine doesn't have to be this hard.
Other ways to open a bottle of wine
For starters, corkscrews exist for a reason. They efficiently remove the cork from a bottle of wine — and they're pretty simple to use. All you have to do is remove the foil below the second lip with the sharp end of the corkscrew, put the screw in the middle of the cork, twist it in, pull the lever gently, and wiggle the cork to get the last bit out.
Even if you don't have a corkscrew, there are more straightforward ways to access your wine. You can try using another sharp object (like a key) as a makeshift corkscrew, or heating the neck of the bottle to release pressure and loosen the cork. The simplest way to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew is the first half of Jeff and Lauren's "hack," simply using a blunt object (like a wooden spoon) to push the cork into the bottle and leave it inside — no plastic bag or mouth magic required.