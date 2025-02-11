Why You Should Be Adding Cheese To Your Rice
In college, on a tight budget, it's tough to recreate the recipes you miss from home. Whether it's mom's creamy mac and cheese or your dad's grill-master burgers, home-cooked favorites are hard to come by. But once college starts, your dinner table staples turn into whatever's affordable, filling, and can keep you sustained before the big test. For many students, rice is the convenient pantry staple, easy to stock up on and even easier to stretch. The only problem? Rice on its own is, well, pretty boring and bland. So, how do you spice up a simple carb? The answer is simple — cheese.
Rice with cheese makes a versatile and comforting meal. It can be a side dish, a main, or an effective option for picky eaters. While the concept might sound basic, it's surprisingly easy to elevate it into something more. Just add chicken broth (or a broth of your choice), butter, and a couple types of cheese, and you've got the ingredients for baked cheesy rice. All you have to do is simply mix the rice with seasonings and cheese, then bring the broth and butter to a boil and pour it over the rice mixture. Pop the combined ingredients in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes for a quick and effortless meal.
If you're in a rush, you can also try preparing it on the stovetop or throw it in the microwave, especially if you're using instant rice. There are plenty of variations, but whichever route you choose, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the smooth, creamy texture and the tangy melted cheese perfectly complimenting the slightly crunchy, nutty flavor of baked rice.
What type of cheese should you choose?
When picking cheese for this dish, the best option is the one that melts the best. Look for younger cheeses with higher moisture content, as extra water helps the cheese melt smoothly, creating a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth result. Fontina cheese offers a nutty flavor and velvety texture when melted, just don't forget about removing the rind. And while some might turn their noses up at American cheese, it is not only affordable, but is a perfect choice for melting onto rice. The consistency simply melds to the rice, leaving you with a tasty combination — and that iconic cheese pull.
Cheese on rice doesn't have to be boring either. For a bit of balance, try adding kimchi for a tangy kick. If kimchi isn't up your alley, lean towards the protein by adding chicken to match the chicken broth or beef with beef broth instead. However, if you simply want to stick with rice and cheese, experiment with brown, jasmine, or basmati rice to find the best pairing for your favored cheese. So whether you're in college looking for an affordable meal or just cleaning out your pantry, you might just open up a whole new world of meal options to the table.