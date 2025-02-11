Why You Should Be Adding Cheese To Your Rice

In college, on a tight budget, it's tough to recreate the recipes you miss from home. Whether it's mom's creamy mac and cheese or your dad's grill-master burgers, home-cooked favorites are hard to come by. But once college starts, your dinner table staples turn into whatever's affordable, filling, and can keep you sustained before the big test. For many students, rice is the convenient pantry staple, easy to stock up on and even easier to stretch. The only problem? Rice on its own is, well, pretty boring and bland. So, how do you spice up a simple carb? The answer is simple — cheese.

Rice with cheese makes a versatile and comforting meal. It can be a side dish, a main, or an effective option for picky eaters. While the concept might sound basic, it's surprisingly easy to elevate it into something more. Just add chicken broth (or a broth of your choice), butter, and a couple types of cheese, and you've got the ingredients for baked cheesy rice. All you have to do is simply mix the rice with seasonings and cheese, then bring the broth and butter to a boil and pour it over the rice mixture. Pop the combined ingredients in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes for a quick and effortless meal.

If you're in a rush, you can also try preparing it on the stovetop or throw it in the microwave, especially if you're using instant rice. There are plenty of variations, but whichever route you choose, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the smooth, creamy texture and the tangy melted cheese perfectly complimenting the slightly crunchy, nutty flavor of baked rice.