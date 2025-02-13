The Secret To Getting Cheesy Bread On Your Next Subway Order

There's always some out-of-the-box way to upgrade a ho-hum sandwich, just lurking around the corner. You can rub garlic on your bread for a better sandwich or you could always upgrade a tomato sandwich with kimchi; The internet is full of possibilities for store-bought and homemade sandwiches alike. But to level up Subway's already delicious sandwich bread (It's so tasty that Subway's bread isn't even legally defined as bread), just ask the staff to add any cheese and oil before piling on your favorite toppings.

Maybe it's not the most ground-breaking discovery, but there are surprising benefits to adding the cheese and oil before everything else. With a hot sandwich, the melted cheese will stick perfectly to the bread, ensuring that every bite becomes cheesy perfection, instead of risking a cheese-less catastrophe when the cheddar gets stuck to the tomato. The oils will make the bread an ideally soft texture without compromising the crunchy exterior, upgrading not only the bread but the experience of the entire sandwich.