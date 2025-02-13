The Secret To Getting Cheesy Bread On Your Next Subway Order
There's always some out-of-the-box way to upgrade a ho-hum sandwich, just lurking around the corner. You can rub garlic on your bread for a better sandwich or you could always upgrade a tomato sandwich with kimchi; The internet is full of possibilities for store-bought and homemade sandwiches alike. But to level up Subway's already delicious sandwich bread (It's so tasty that Subway's bread isn't even legally defined as bread), just ask the staff to add any cheese and oil before piling on your favorite toppings.
Maybe it's not the most ground-breaking discovery, but there are surprising benefits to adding the cheese and oil before everything else. With a hot sandwich, the melted cheese will stick perfectly to the bread, ensuring that every bite becomes cheesy perfection, instead of risking a cheese-less catastrophe when the cheddar gets stuck to the tomato. The oils will make the bread an ideally soft texture without compromising the crunchy exterior, upgrading not only the bread but the experience of the entire sandwich.
The ultimate Subway sandwich strategy
Not only does adding cheese first mean you've got incredible cheesy bread, but the cheese also works as an adhesive, helping the sandwich maintain a cohesive structure and minimizing the chances of a pickle catapulting out the side. The layer of cheese also protects the bread from becoming too mushy since many other items — like lettuce, tomatoes, and onions — contain moisture that normally seeps into the bread. According to Subway employees on Reddit, cheese is usually among the first items in the sandwich-constructing line, so asking for cheese directly on the bread won't feel too out of order.
Does placing the cheese and oil first on the bread make a difference on a hot sandwich versus a cold one? Yes, although it's not necessarily bad. For gooey, cheesy bread, the sandwich needs to be heated (obviously), but even if you prefer a cold Subway sub, the order of ingredient layering is still important. In both cold and hot scenarios, culinary experts recommend placing heavier items such as meat and cheese on the bottom of the sandwich (directly on the bread) and layering lighter items such as vegetables on top. The secret to an amazing Subway sandwich isn't just the ingredients you use — it's how you stack them!