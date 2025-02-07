Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Proves Antonio Banderas Can Make Even Fridges Hot
Whether he's playing a masked bandit or voicing a cat in "Puss in Boots," Antonio Banderas has a knack for making just about anything sexy — and now, that includes refrigerators. In a new Super Bowl commercial, the actor swaps his last name to "Boschderas" as he stars in the ad for Bosch, the German tech and engineering company.
Although Bosch has never participated in a Super Bowl commercial before, with over 100 million viewers expected to tune in this year, it's hard to imagine the company wouldn't want to jump on the bandwagon. The ad shows Banderas transforming from someone in pajamas and a robe, with slightly ruffled hair as if just woken up, to a fully polished man in a black suit as he opens his Bosch fridge. Meanwhile, another man, using his Bosch 18V Impact Driver Kit, transforms from a normal guy into the late wrestling legend Macho Man, otherwise known as Randy Savage. The commercial shows both men full of enthusiasm for the Bosch products, with Banderas dancing in excitement while the Macho Man doppelganger can't contain his feelings and body slams a table.
Created by ad agency Droga5, creative director Sean Buckhorn told Adweek that both characters perfectly represent the company's appliances and tools. "With Antonio, he is the embodiment of all things confident, sophisticated[,] and suave, just like Bosch's expertly engineered appliances," Buckhorn said, adding that Macho Man was a bold but fitting choice for the ad (via Adweek).
The masculine appeal of Bosch's Super Bowl ad
With Antonio Banderas and a tribute to Macho Man, the commercial shows two sides of a very masculine coin. The commercial wraps with the message, "The more you Bosch, the more you feel like a Bosch." With Banderas using a Bosch refrigerator and shouting out various kitchen appliances and Macho Man yelling about the company's power tools, the commercial doesn't seem to reach for all viewers' attention. Clearly, the ad seems to primarily target men.
With 58.8 million women watching Super Bowl LVII in 2024, it's worth considering whether Bosch's first Super Bowl commercial might be overlooking about half of the estimated viewership this year. But Bosch isn't the only company slanting its Super Bowl commercial towards men. Bud Light's 2025 Super Bowl ad is giving major dad vibes, and Stella Artois' ad with David Beckham is all about twin brother bonding. However, with numerous star-studded commercials — like the ad from Uber Eats that features Matthew McConaughey, Peyton Manning, Martha Stewart, Charlie XCX, and others — it looks like there will be something for everyone during the Super Bowl's commercial breaks.