Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Proves Antonio Banderas Can Make Even Fridges Hot

Whether he's playing a masked bandit or voicing a cat in "Puss in Boots," Antonio Banderas has a knack for making just about anything sexy — and now, that includes refrigerators. In a new Super Bowl commercial, the actor swaps his last name to "Boschderas" as he stars in the ad for Bosch, the German tech and engineering company.

Although Bosch has never participated in a Super Bowl commercial before, with over 100 million viewers expected to tune in this year, it's hard to imagine the company wouldn't want to jump on the bandwagon. The ad shows Banderas transforming from someone in pajamas and a robe, with slightly ruffled hair as if just woken up, to a fully polished man in a black suit as he opens his Bosch fridge. Meanwhile, another man, using his Bosch 18V Impact Driver Kit, transforms from a normal guy into the late wrestling legend Macho Man, otherwise known as Randy Savage. The commercial shows both men full of enthusiasm for the Bosch products, with Banderas dancing in excitement while the Macho Man doppelganger can't contain his feelings and body slams a table.

Created by ad agency Droga5, creative director Sean Buckhorn told Adweek that both characters perfectly represent the company's appliances and tools. "With Antonio, he is the embodiment of all things confident, sophisticated[,] and suave, just like Bosch's expertly engineered appliances," Buckhorn said, adding that Macho Man was a bold but fitting choice for the ad (via Adweek).