How Old Is Wendy From Wendy's, Anyway?

One of America's most iconic fast food chains, Wendy's, is known for its charming logo — a smiling, pig-tailed, red-haired girl dressed in blue stripes. While the image has been updated slightly since it debuted in 1969, freckle-faced Wendy has remained largely the same. Many people already know that Wendy's is named after founder Dave Thomas' daughter, whose real name is Melinda. Her nickname "Wenda" was christened by her siblings who had trouble pronouncing their sister's real name. "Wenda" eventually became "Wendy." By the time Dave Thomas was gearing up to launch his restaurant, Wendy was eight years old.

It was at this age that she posed for a photograph wearing a blue-striped dress her mother had made with her hair deliberately styled in protruding pigtails. This photo captured the look and feel of what Thomas wanted to exhibit in his businesses — one of nostalgia (hence, Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers) — and so he decided to use it as his company logo. Decades later, Wendy remains perpetually eight, although the real Wendy Thomas is well into adulthood. And, despite being one of the most recognizable faces in America (at least, as much as is possible when your visage is illustrated), Wendy didn't have things simply handed to her just because of who she was.