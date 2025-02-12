The Reason Alton Brown's 40 Clove Garlic Chicken Won't Overwhelm Your Senses

"Good Eats" was a television program hosted by Alton Brown that aired on "The Food Network" for 11 years, blending lessons in cooking, history, and science (along with a lot of humor). Using anecdotes, trivia, and role play, Brown showed his audience that even dishes that are deemed intimidating can be super-approachable. His "40 Cloves and a Chicken" recipe is one such example.

Chicken with 40 cloves of garlic is a classic French dish that includes, literally, 40 cloves of garlic. It is a star dish at San Francisco's garlic-focused Stinking Rose restaurant. You'll need about four whole heads of garlic for a recipe like this, as there are about 10 to 12 cloves in any given garlic bulb. Luckily, there is a great way to peel lots of garlic in one go, involving soaking the cloves. But knowing how potent a single clove of this edible bulb is, using 40 of them might sound downright terrifying — or at least seem "excessive," as Brown says on his website. However, there's a reason why it's actually not.

When garlic is slowly cooked, the heat changes its structure and it becomes sweet, aromatic, and as spreadable as softened butter. By the time you are eating the dish, you may very well lose count as to how many of those 40 cloves you consumed yourself. And thankfully, scientists have discovered a cure for garlic breath, too.