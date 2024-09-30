The San Francisco Restaurant That'll Leave Your Breath Packing A Punch
You might not have heard of The Stinking Rose in San Francisco, but if you've strolled through the city's iconic Little Italy, you've probably caught a whiff. The name Stinking Rose may sound like a slightly odd floral reference, but it's actually a nod to an old nickname for garlic — fitting for a restaurant that celebrates the ingredient in nearly every dish.
The Stinking Rose was opened on July 3, 1991, and has since expanded into neighboring spaces due to its popularity. Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. have dined there, and the restaurant goes through over 40 pounds of garlic daily. The restaurant offers California-Italian cuisine heavily seasoned with garlic, and your appetite will be satisfied, but your breath might make a post-dinner kiss questionable.
The quirky decor amplifies the experience, with garlic braids (a kitchen necessity) strung along the walls and playful garlic figures scaling the light fixtures. A mannequin dons a garlic-themed hat. It's a cool spot for a unique night out, especially if you're fending off a persistent vampire. Plus, if you love an early night, your garlic-infused breath might get you home well before bedtime. If you're the type who always wants to keep the night going, there's hope – science has found a cure for garlic breath.
Expect items like garlic martinis and garlic ice cream
If you thought you'd just be getting a little extra garlic on your pizza at The Stinking Rose, you'd be mistaken. With over 40 dishes packed with garlicky goodness, including the infamous "gartini" (garlic martini), this restaurant takes garlic to levels you never thought possible. Signature dishes like the 40-clove garlic chicken (roasted Jidori chicken bathed in garlic) and starters like bagna calda (garlic soaking in a buttery hot tub of olive oil, served with bread for dipping) are sure to please. From garlic mashed potatoes and garlic mussels to garlic Alfredo and the iconic Stinking Rose garlic salad, the menu showcases garlic in every form imaginable.
To really finish strong, order their famous garlic ice cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce — because who says dessert can't be a little garlicky, too? Word on the street is the ice cream is surprisingly good, but you might want to pass on the gartini ... apparently, this pungent cocktail is an acquired taste. Also, it's probably a good idea to arrange a ride from a forgiving or nose-blind friend. There's a rumor that taxi drivers and Ubers steer clear of this spot — who could ever imagine why?