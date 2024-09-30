The San Francisco Restaurant That'll Leave Your Breath Packing A Punch

You might not have heard of The Stinking Rose in San Francisco, but if you've strolled through the city's iconic Little Italy, you've probably caught a whiff. The name Stinking Rose may sound like a slightly odd floral reference, but it's actually a nod to an old nickname for garlic — fitting for a restaurant that celebrates the ingredient in nearly every dish.

The Stinking Rose was opened on July 3, 1991, and has since expanded into neighboring spaces due to its popularity. Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. have dined there, and the restaurant goes through over 40 pounds of garlic daily. The restaurant offers California-Italian cuisine heavily seasoned with garlic, and your appetite will be satisfied, but your breath might make a post-dinner kiss questionable.

The quirky decor amplifies the experience, with garlic braids (a kitchen necessity) strung along the walls and playful garlic figures scaling the light fixtures. A mannequin dons a garlic-themed hat. It's a cool spot for a unique night out, especially if you're fending off a persistent vampire. Plus, if you love an early night, your garlic-infused breath might get you home well before bedtime. If you're the type who always wants to keep the night going, there's hope – science has found a cure for garlic breath.