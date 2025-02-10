The Proper Way To Freeze Noodle Soup For Later

Anyone who has reheated a frozen chicken noodle soup knows the problem that usually arises. The noodles expand, soaking up the brothy part of the soup. It ends up looking more like a casserole, and the texture is pretty soft. However, you can prevent this by freezing your noodle soup the right way — the key is preparation.

When making your soup, do not add the noodles to the pot. Instead, you can cook them separately and stir them into individual servings of soup. Store the leftover liquid base in individual containers, and keep the noodles separate. You can use the remaining noodles for another dish — like this cheesy umami pasta salad — or freeze them too. Just spread the noodles on a baking sheet and transfer them to a freezer-safe bag or container once frozen. Freeze the soup without the noodles in sturdy bags or resealable containers. This way, the starchiness of the noodles won't change the texture of the soup while freezing, and you don't lose any precious broth. Use this method for other starchy soup ingredients too, like rice, potatoes, quinoa, gnocchi, and more.

When you are ready to eat, you have two options. Either warm up the soup, make a fresh batch of noodles, and combine the soup and noodles right in the bowls. Or, if you have them, throw those reserved frozen noodles right into the simmering soup.