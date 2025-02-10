The Proper Way To Freeze Noodle Soup For Later
Anyone who has reheated a frozen chicken noodle soup knows the problem that usually arises. The noodles expand, soaking up the brothy part of the soup. It ends up looking more like a casserole, and the texture is pretty soft. However, you can prevent this by freezing your noodle soup the right way — the key is preparation.
When making your soup, do not add the noodles to the pot. Instead, you can cook them separately and stir them into individual servings of soup. Store the leftover liquid base in individual containers, and keep the noodles separate. You can use the remaining noodles for another dish — like this cheesy umami pasta salad — or freeze them too. Just spread the noodles on a baking sheet and transfer them to a freezer-safe bag or container once frozen. Freeze the soup without the noodles in sturdy bags or resealable containers. This way, the starchiness of the noodles won't change the texture of the soup while freezing, and you don't lose any precious broth. Use this method for other starchy soup ingredients too, like rice, potatoes, quinoa, gnocchi, and more.
When you are ready to eat, you have two options. Either warm up the soup, make a fresh batch of noodles, and combine the soup and noodles right in the bowls. Or, if you have them, throw those reserved frozen noodles right into the simmering soup.
More tips for freezing noodle soup
To properly freeze all soups, make sure you are filling the container correctly. Let the soup cool first. Then, fill the container, leaving about an inch of space at the top. This allows for the soup to expand as it freezes. Just like when freezing any type of food, label the soup and be sure to write a note that it does not contain the noodles. When you thaw the soup, cook just enough pasta for what you plan to eat so you don't end up with too much leftover.
If you make soup with noodles, you can still freeze it — just keep in mind that the noodles will be quite soft. When you want to eat it, it is best to let it thaw slowly in cool water or in the fridge. When you heat it up, bring it to a boil, but don't cook it for long — you don't want the pasta to disintegrate completely. Then, add broth, stock, water, or even some half-and-half or cream to thin out the soup, as needed. It will have thickened because the noodles soaked up a lot of the broth. You can then add salt, pepper, and fresh herbs to brighten the flavor, which may be a little bland because of the added liquid. Finish with a squeeze of lemon for freshness, and serve your revamped leftovers!