Why Restaurant Tuna Salad Is Almost Always Better Than Homemade

From Duke's versus Hellman's to avocado versus Dijon, the debate about the best ingredients for tuna salad has lasted for decades. One thing remains clear in the great tuna salad quest — no matter what you mix it with, season it with or add to it, restaurant-made tuna salad reigns superior.

It took time — maybe desperate times — for tuna to rise to its fame. In the 1800s sardines were the chosen consumable canned fish. Tuna, on the other hand, was commonly used as bait or cat food. But when poor fishing conditions created a sardine scarcity, they went looking for substitutes and tuna, thanks to a hefty marketing campaign, got the lead role. Declared a popular food in 1913, tuna soon began being served not only in salads at lunch counters but as a delicacy at finer restaurants.

Today, many of us continue trying to spin up a version of our favorite restaurant's tuna salad, but the truth is, it's a tough battle to win. There are several reasons why even the most gourmet (capers and fresh Parmesan cheese anyone?) or basic (celery, salt and mayo) tuna salads created in restaurants dominate the homemade version.