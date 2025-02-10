Stabilize Your Whipped Cream Frosting With One Simple Ingredient

Whipped cream frosting is a dreamy topping that's perfect for cakes, cupcakes, and desserts in general. Until it starts to collapse, that is. How can you frost a cake like a pro if the whipped cream isn't firm enough? Now you have to suffer the indignity of serving your guests soupy whipped cream — a disgrace I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Maybe you're dealing with a warm kitchen or simply the natural breakdown of whipped cream over time; keeping this light and fluffy frosting intact can be more than a challenge.

Whipped cream is basically a fluffy foam made up of air bubbles held together by the cream's fat molecules. The problem? That airy structure doesn't last forever. Eventually, it starts to deflate, and the cream loses its volume.

That's where one simple, pantry-stable ingredient comes to the rescue: instant pudding mix. Surprisingly, this unsuspecting ingredient stabilizes cream frosting and adds a little something to the flavor and texture as well, making it a must-try hack for bakers of all levels. With instant pudding mix, you can say goodbye to runny whipped cream and hello to a frosting that holds up beautifully for hours, or even days. It's truly a spectacle to behold when you get it just right.