The Familiar Fish You're Eating In Wendy's Fish Sandwich

The Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a seasonal menu item that customers love, and it's usually only available around Lent. The sandwich foregoes the traditional burger option for a filet made of Alaskan pollock covered in crispy panko breading. The fish isn't just a Wendy's favorite; pollock is among the most popular kinds of fish eaten in the United States, alongside salmon, haddock, cod, and tilapia.

In previous iterations, Wendy's used cod in its fish sandwich until 2021.The switch makes sense because pollock and cod are similar in flavor and texture. Although Alaskan pollock is less firm than cod, it has a similarly flaky texture, a less fishy flavor, and fries up great. It pairs well with the crunchy pickles, crisp lettuce, melty cheese, and creamy tartar sauce that round out the sandwich. As far as types of fish other fast food chains use in their sandwiches, the Carl's Jr. Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and Burger King's Fiery Big Fish Sandwich are all made with pollock, as well.