The Familiar Fish You're Eating In Wendy's Fish Sandwich
The Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a seasonal menu item that customers love, and it's usually only available around Lent. The sandwich foregoes the traditional burger option for a filet made of Alaskan pollock covered in crispy panko breading. The fish isn't just a Wendy's favorite; pollock is among the most popular kinds of fish eaten in the United States, alongside salmon, haddock, cod, and tilapia.
In previous iterations, Wendy's used cod in its fish sandwich until 2021.The switch makes sense because pollock and cod are similar in flavor and texture. Although Alaskan pollock is less firm than cod, it has a similarly flaky texture, a less fishy flavor, and fries up great. It pairs well with the crunchy pickles, crisp lettuce, melty cheese, and creamy tartar sauce that round out the sandwich. As far as types of fish other fast food chains use in their sandwiches, the Carl's Jr. Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and Burger King's Fiery Big Fish Sandwich are all made with pollock, as well.
Why did Wendy's switch from cod to pollock?
Wendy's cited sustainability for the switch to Alaskan pollock, meaning that the cod version of the sandwich will likely always be one of the many discontinued fast food fish sandwiches we'll never eat again. Due to gross overfishing of cod, pollock became more abundant and thus cheaper. Regulations heavily control pollock fishing in coastal areas off of Canada and the United States, making the fish sustainable — only about 15% of the population is fished annually. Fishing for pollock also does not affect other marine animals much, unlike tuna from the lowest quality brands.
Today, there are concerted efforts to rebuild cod populations, and part of that effort is for fast food restaurants to switch from cod to this more sustainable option. The fishing industry continues to work to keep the pollock supply steady for all the fast food fish sandwiches (and more).