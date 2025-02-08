How To Safely Cover Your Deviled Eggs In Glitter This Holiday Season
The holiday season just got a little more dazzling. While it's typical to see glitter on ornaments, paper snowflakes, or even holiday cookies, why not sprinkle some on your savory foods? Take a page from Easter egg decorating and swap dyed eggs for glitter-covered deviled eggs. It's the perfect way to bring some extra sparkle to your Christmas spread.
Deviled eggs are a holiday favorite, with countless recipes to choose from. But, a viral TikTok has given this classic appetizer a festive makeover. Traditionally, deviled eggs are made by halving hard-boiled eggs, removing the yolk, and mixing it with mayo or sour cream, before piping it back into the egg whites. The new twist? Add some red and green edible glitter.
In the video, the creator boils and cuts the eggs then dyes half red and the other half green. To finish off the festive look, they dip the egg whites in edible glitter before piping in the creamy filling. The creative result is a dazzling, holiday-ready treat that's surprisingly easy to pull off and turns an already delicious appetizer into a true showstopper.
@drippedbyarneshareshay
🥚Christmas Glitter Deviled Eggs🥚 That one time i made red and green glitter deviled eggs and everyone was too scared to eat them. 🤨🥴😅😅😅😅 And yes the glitter is edible DUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! #deviledeggs #christmasdeviledeggs #glitterdeviledeggs #christmasfood #christmasfoodideas #christmasparty #christmaspartyideas
Is edible glitter really safe?
While glitter-covered deviled eggs are a treat for the eyes, the big question remains — is edible glitter really safe? The short answer is, yes — as long as it's labeled edible. Craft glitter, on the other hand, is not edible as it contains plastic and aluminum. The FDA advises caution when purchasing glitter to use on food, as some types are inedible and solely meant for decoration. Always check the packages for terms like "edible" or "non-toxic," to ensure you have the green light to decorate your deviled eggs. Edible glitter is typically made from ingredients like maltodextrin or gum arabic, cornstarch, and color additives — all of which are safe to eat.
Despite this, a Reddit thread that reposted the glitter-deviled egg TikTok expressed some concerns. Commenters ranged from nervous and unsure to excited. Some users brought up concerns about their teeth, while others pointed out that edible glitter often has a sweet taste that wouldn't work with eggs.
Whether you think edible glitter is delicious or downright unappetizing, you won't find out until you try — just remember, be careful when dipping your deviled eggs. After all, as everyone knows, glitter gets everywhere.