How To Safely Cover Your Deviled Eggs In Glitter This Holiday Season

The holiday season just got a little more dazzling. While it's typical to see glitter on ornaments, paper snowflakes, or even holiday cookies, why not sprinkle some on your savory foods? Take a page from Easter egg decorating and swap dyed eggs for glitter-covered deviled eggs. It's the perfect way to bring some extra sparkle to your Christmas spread.

Deviled eggs are a holiday favorite, with countless recipes to choose from. But, a viral TikTok has given this classic appetizer a festive makeover. Traditionally, deviled eggs are made by halving hard-boiled eggs, removing the yolk, and mixing it with mayo or sour cream, before piping it back into the egg whites. The new twist? Add some red and green edible glitter.

In the video, the creator boils and cuts the eggs then dyes half red and the other half green. To finish off the festive look, they dip the egg whites in edible glitter before piping in the creamy filling. The creative result is a dazzling, holiday-ready treat that's surprisingly easy to pull off and turns an already delicious appetizer into a true showstopper.