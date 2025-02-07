What's The Difference Between Creamer And Half-And-Half?

Even if you can't have dairy due to lactose intolerance, you've probably heard of both creamer and half-and-half. Creamer is for coffee and half-and-half is for making deliciously thick soups, right? Well, kind of. Creamers and half-and-half contain different ingredients, and this should change how you treat them in the kitchen.

Half-and-half, as the name implies, contains equal parts heavy whipping cream and milk and doesn't typically have added flavors, sweeteners, or sugar — unless you specifically buy a flavored brand. Meanwhile, creamer is a non-dairy milk alternative, though many creamer brands still contain casein, which means they're a no-go for those with allergies or severe sensitivities. Fortunately, you can actually make your own dairy-free creamer at home pretty easily, so our vegan and allergic friends don't have to drink their morning cup of joe totally black (unless that's what you're into). Creamers also usually contain added sugar and flavorings, since they're meant to be an addition to drinks and alter the flavor of coffee.