What's The Difference Between Creamer And Half-And-Half?
Even if you can't have dairy due to lactose intolerance, you've probably heard of both creamer and half-and-half. Creamer is for coffee and half-and-half is for making deliciously thick soups, right? Well, kind of. Creamers and half-and-half contain different ingredients, and this should change how you treat them in the kitchen.
Half-and-half, as the name implies, contains equal parts heavy whipping cream and milk and doesn't typically have added flavors, sweeteners, or sugar — unless you specifically buy a flavored brand. Meanwhile, creamer is a non-dairy milk alternative, though many creamer brands still contain casein, which means they're a no-go for those with allergies or severe sensitivities. Fortunately, you can actually make your own dairy-free creamer at home pretty easily, so our vegan and allergic friends don't have to drink their morning cup of joe totally black (unless that's what you're into). Creamers also usually contain added sugar and flavorings, since they're meant to be an addition to drinks and alter the flavor of coffee.
How to use creamers vs. half-and-half in the kitchen
The rule of thumb here is pretty simple: beyond putting it in coffee, you should use creamers to flavor things and use half-and-half to thicken things. Half-and-half is a common substitute for cream in recipes like silky mashed potatoes or scrambled eggs. It brings a level of buttery richness to anything you add it to, and though it's not quite as decadent as heavy cream, it's also just a touch healthier for those worrying about calorie or fat intake. On the other hand, creamer is best in sweet things due to its added sugar content and various flavorings. You could mix it into oatmeal, add it to baked goods, or even blend it with ice cream for a richer shake. It makes a great fruit salad dressing, too.
As for substituting one with the other in recipes, it's a case-by-case situation. You can definitely substitute your creamer for half-and-half if you want a richer, more savory taste, but you shouldn't substitute your half-and-half with creamer unless you find a flavor and sugar-free one. Creamers work especially well in sweet desserts like pumpkin pie. A brown sugar-flavored creamer would suit this recipe quite well, but you can feel free to get creative.