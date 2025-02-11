How The Pineapple Got Such A Strange Name

You likely know a few things about the humble pineapple — it's a juicy tropical fruit, SpongeBob Squarepants lives in one, and you shouldn't put any on pizza lest you incur the wrath of Gordon Ramsay. But you probably don't know exactly why it's called a pineapple. It doesn't come from a pine tree, and it sure as heck doesn't look like an apple. So what gives? Well, the word "pineapple" didn't originally refer to the tropical fruit, which had its own name.

Something you have to understand is that back in the day, people called pretty much any fleshy fruit an apple, and some of those etymologies linger today. The word "pomegranate," for instance, translates out to "grainy apple," while the French still call the potato a "pomme de terre" or "earth apple." As for the pineapple, the word originally referred not to the fruit we know today, but to pine cones — which are, after all, the fruit of the pine tree.