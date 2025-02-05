The Easiest Way To Keep Your Grater Or Microplane Perfectly Clean

Like most things in life, nothing is perfect. But if there's any cooking tool that comes close, it's the Microplane. A long, thin metal grater dotted with small, sharp-edged teeth, it can be used to grate or zest just about anything from ginger to parmesan. Need to grate a hard-boiled egg over avocado toast or a Cobb salad? Break out the Microplane. You can even use it to fix burnt cookies that you forgot were in the oven, simply by shaving off the darkened edges. It's hardly surprising that it's one of Ina Garten's favorite kitchen tools.

But, like I mentioned, nothing is perfect. Because of a Microplane's shape, many different types and textures of food can get lodged into its tiny grooves. Despite its versatility, it is a pain to clean. You can try to pass a sponge over it, but you'll end up with a torn-up pad and dulled-out grating teeth. And it's not just this particular brand: You can face similar issues when attempting to clean other fine graters and zesters, too.

The best way to keep a Microplane or grater sleek and clean without dulling its essential edges is by rinsing it as you cook. Instead of letting it sit with your other kitchen tools as you finish cooking a dish, take a moment to run the utensil under warm water. Instantly passing water through the grooves prevents food residue from drying or caking onto its nooks and crannies.