Here's How To Grate Ginger Without A Special Tool

Nothing beats the intense burst of spicy flavor of fresh ginger root, but not everyone can say they have a garlic grater to get at that flavor. Using a fork to grate ginger beats going out of your way to find and purchase a special tool for the job, especially if you don't often grate items like ginger or garlic. It's also useful if you have a garlic grater but don't want to get it dirty for a small use, like adding some fresh ginger to a cup of green tea.

For this method, hold the fork face up on a cutting board and simply rub the ginger root back and forth across the prongs – simple as that. The fork method requires a bit of elbow grease to do it right, but there is a trick for that as well. And it's worth it to be able to use freshly-grated ginger without a rarely-used tool clogging up your precious kitchen storage.