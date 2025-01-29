Graeter's Vs Skyline Chili Ice Cream Is The Cincinnati Showdown We've Always Wanted

Cincinnati is a midwestern city known for its colorful sports teams the Reds and the Bengals, and the fictional TV radio station WKRP. It is also home to two essential culinary creations which are beloved locally and sampled by millions of visitors — Cincinnati-style chili and Graeter's Ice Cream. Cincinnati-style chili was developed by Greek immigrants, and is essentially their version of bolognese sauce, including such ingredients as cinnamon and cloves. The most famous name for chili in Cincy is Skyline, which has been topping plates of spaghetti since 1949. When it comes to dessert, Graeter's has been playing it cool, crafting small batch ice cream in French pots since 1870. In 2025, these two Cincy parlor titans are collaborating for one a truly unique treat — where Skyline's signature and secret spices, along with oyster crackers, will be housed in a creamy pint.

Both companies are excited at this union of flavors. Graeter's CEO Richard Graeter said in a statement, "We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true — and the flavor will surprise you." Skyline Chili's CEO Dick Williams added, "This is the first time Skyline has done a dessert collaboration, so we knew it needed to be worth it."

So, is Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream a dream-teaming that's worth it, or is it more of a Cincinnati bungle? The Takeout took a spoonful, and then some, to see where the truth lies.

