Dunkin's New Coffee Grounds Taste Like A Controversial Ice Cream Flavor
Dunkin' is back at it again with their shenanigans. The latest flavor of at-home coffee to hit the shelves is one consumers have long had a love-hate relationship with – Mint Chip. Yes, as in mint chocolate chip, the controversial yet popular ice cream flavor. Love it or hate it, it happened. This home-brew-ready bag of coffee grounds is a dark roast that delivers the mint flavor found in everyone's favorite (or least favorite) ice cream flavor, with the subtle taste of chocolate chips to top it off.
Mint Chip is a limited-edition flavor accompanied in its arrival by the resurrected Blueberry Muffin ground coffee. While Mint Chip will please dark roast drinkers, Blueberry Muffin is a medium roast that will fill your mug with blueberry and caramelized sugar flavors inspired by your favorite bakery. If you're not up for making blueberry muffin-flavored coffee at home, you could always order a blueberry cobbler-inspired drink at your local Dunkin'.
Dunkin' is no stranger to unique coffee flavors
For those, like me, who sadly don't have a Dunkin' in their state, the at-home grounds are the closest we can get to enjoying Dunkin's coffee. But the coffee giant makes sure those of us at home aren't missing out. If you think flavors like Mint Chip and Blueberry Muffin sound amazing, rest easy knowing that these aren't the only home-brew options that venture into adventurous flavor territory. Dunkin' offers an array of unique flavors like S'mores, Turtle Love, Butter Pecan, and Candy'd Almond, among others.
Be sure to grab some of this limited-edition coffee while you can. Even if the new Mint Chip flavor doesn't get added to the list of discontinued Dunkin' drinks, it isn't going to stick around forever. And there's no telling exactly if or when Mint Chip or Blueberry Muffin will be back, so it's best to stock up while you can.