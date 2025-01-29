Dunkin's New Coffee Grounds Taste Like A Controversial Ice Cream Flavor

Dunkin' is back at it again with their shenanigans. The latest flavor of at-home coffee to hit the shelves is one consumers have long had a love-hate relationship with – Mint Chip. Yes, as in mint chocolate chip, the controversial yet popular ice cream flavor. Love it or hate it, it happened. This home-brew-ready bag of coffee grounds is a dark roast that delivers the mint flavor found in everyone's favorite (or least favorite) ice cream flavor, with the subtle taste of chocolate chips to top it off.

Mint Chip is a limited-edition flavor accompanied in its arrival by the resurrected Blueberry Muffin ground coffee. While Mint Chip will please dark roast drinkers, Blueberry Muffin is a medium roast that will fill your mug with blueberry and caramelized sugar flavors inspired by your favorite bakery. If you're not up for making blueberry muffin-flavored coffee at home, you could always order a blueberry cobbler-inspired drink at your local Dunkin'.