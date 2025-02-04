The Dirtiest Martinis Take Inspo From Your Favorite Salads

Craving an easy, satisfying meal packed with fresh flavors? Caesar salads are the way to go. Pair it with an evening cocktail, and you've got a match made in heaven. Enter the Caesar Tini: a playful, savory twist on the beloved dirty martini. While it may sound like a cocktail glass filled with romaine lettuce and creamy dressing, the Caesar Tini is way more exciting. TikTok user @alessandrapizzz posted an artsy video demonstrating the process of making a Caesar Tini, mixing the essence of a Caesar salad with the elegance of a martini. This salad-inspired creation may sound too outside the box for some, but others believe that the filthier a martini, the better.

Various adjectives can be attached to a martini. You've probably heard your most sophisticated friend order a dry martini or watched a bartender put together a classic (or "wet") martini, but the drink can also be ordered extra-dry, bone-dry, dirty, extra-dirty, 50/50, or perfect. Each variation incorporates a different balance of ingredients. The dirtier a martini is, the more olive brine or "cloudy" ingredients are included. The Caesar Tini is considered an extra-dirty martini because it also incorporates anchovy brine, proving that when it comes to martinis, there's no such thing as too dirty.