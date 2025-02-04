The Dirtiest Martinis Take Inspo From Your Favorite Salads
Craving an easy, satisfying meal packed with fresh flavors? Caesar salads are the way to go. Pair it with an evening cocktail, and you've got a match made in heaven. Enter the Caesar Tini: a playful, savory twist on the beloved dirty martini. While it may sound like a cocktail glass filled with romaine lettuce and creamy dressing, the Caesar Tini is way more exciting. TikTok user @alessandrapizzz posted an artsy video demonstrating the process of making a Caesar Tini, mixing the essence of a Caesar salad with the elegance of a martini. This salad-inspired creation may sound too outside the box for some, but others believe that the filthier a martini, the better.
Various adjectives can be attached to a martini. You've probably heard your most sophisticated friend order a dry martini or watched a bartender put together a classic (or "wet") martini, but the drink can also be ordered extra-dry, bone-dry, dirty, extra-dirty, 50/50, or perfect. Each variation incorporates a different balance of ingredients. The dirtier a martini is, the more olive brine or "cloudy" ingredients are included. The Caesar Tini is considered an extra-dirty martini because it also incorporates anchovy brine, proving that when it comes to martinis, there's no such thing as too dirty.
The Caesar Tini is an extra dirty take on a classic cocktail
Making a Caesar Tini starts like making any other dirty martini. Begin by swirling (or spritzing) dry vermouth in a cocktail glass and pop the whole thing into the freezer to chill. In a cocktail shaker, mix 2.5 ounces of vodka with 2 ounces of olive brine, though the creator recommends using garlic olive brine.
Here's the part where the cocktail gets downright filthy (and reminiscent of a Caesar salad). Squeeze in ½ lemon, 10 milliliters of anchovy juice, and a drop or two of Cardini Caesar salad dressing. Shake the mixture in your cocktail shaker then dump it into that frozen cocktail glass. The result is an extra filthy, extra cloudy martini garnished with garlic-stuffed olives, a little black pepper, and olive oil.
The Caesar Tini is far from the first cocktail to be inspired by our favorite salads. Just think about the Bloody Mary with its blend of tomato juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, celery sticks, and olives. It's practically a liquid salad spiced up with a splash of vodka. There's also the gazpacho cocktail, which combines tomatoes, watermelon, cucumbers, jalapeños, and basil with a shot of vodka — yet another liquid salad. So, whether you're chowing down on a crispy Caesar salad or sipping on a Caesar Tini, there's no denying that veggies have found their way into some seriously fun cocktails.