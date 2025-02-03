Does Chick-Fil-A Have Egg-Free Breakfast Options?
If you're avoiding eggs for dietary or personal preferences (or if eggs just give you the ick), fast food breakfast can be a tricky meal to navigate. That's because most fast food restaurants that serve breakfast have some form of egg on the menu, whether fried or scrambled. In Chick-fil-A's case, you're admittedly a little limited, considering that nine breakfast entree items feature some form of cooked egg, but there are a few items you can order that don't have any egg in them.
Unfortunately, it's none of the chicken-based items, like Chick-fil-A's chicken biscuits (with one exception involving a modification, which I'll get to in a second). That's because the breading on the fried chicken contains egg. So you're mainly limited to the berry yogurt parfait, the hash browns, the fruit cup, and a plain biscuit or English muffin if you want to order items as-is.
The miniature yeast rolls also notably contain egg, so watch out for those. Since all the food comes out of the same kitchen, there's always the chance that an egg-free ingredient can get into cross-contact with one containing eggs, so if you're dealing with a severe allergy, you'll want to keep that in mind.
There's one breakfast sandwich that you can safely modify without egg
There's only one chicken-based sandwich you can get that's free of egg products, but it does involve a modification. It's called the Egg White Grill (which comes in at No. 8 on our ranked list of best and worst fast food egg sandwich), and it features a portion of marinated and grilled chicken with egg white and cheese on an English muffin. All you need to do is ask for the egg white to be removed — the rest of the ingredients in this sandwich are egg-free. So you are getting something of substance, rather than having to resort to simply eating sides for your whole meal.
Since you can also get it in meal form with a side and a drink, that means you can get a fully rounded option by pairing it with the egg-free hash browns, fruit cup, or the berry parfait. And if you want to dress up that breakfast sandwich, don't make one the ordering mistakes everyone makes at Chick-fil-A and skimp on the sauces. The egg-free sauces include Barbeque, Honey Mustard, Polynesian, and Sweet and Spicy Sriracha, each of which will give some added flavor to your morning.