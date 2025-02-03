Does Chick-Fil-A Have Egg-Free Breakfast Options?

If you're avoiding eggs for dietary or personal preferences (or if eggs just give you the ick), fast food breakfast can be a tricky meal to navigate. That's because most fast food restaurants that serve breakfast have some form of egg on the menu, whether fried or scrambled. In Chick-fil-A's case, you're admittedly a little limited, considering that nine breakfast entree items feature some form of cooked egg, but there are a few items you can order that don't have any egg in them.

Unfortunately, it's none of the chicken-based items, like Chick-fil-A's chicken biscuits (with one exception involving a modification, which I'll get to in a second). That's because the breading on the fried chicken contains egg. So you're mainly limited to the berry yogurt parfait, the hash browns, the fruit cup, and a plain biscuit or English muffin if you want to order items as-is.

The miniature yeast rolls also notably contain egg, so watch out for those. Since all the food comes out of the same kitchen, there's always the chance that an egg-free ingredient can get into cross-contact with one containing eggs, so if you're dealing with a severe allergy, you'll want to keep that in mind.