Why Drive-Thru Liquor Stores Aren't In Every U.S. State
You can find just about anything as a drive-thru option, from the quick service at Chick-fil-A to coffee at Starbucks to frozen treats at Dairy Queen –- we can't get enough of the convenience of staying in our cars. Whether you call it a brew-thru, a bottle shop, or you've simply never heard of it, drive-thru liquor stores have been an integral part of American culture. If you have no idea what a drive-thru liquor store is, odds are that your state doesn't allow it. Liquor laws vary on a state-by-state basis which means each state has its own set of rules, regulations, and intricacies.
After the Second World War, with the expansion of the American automobile industry, the originally food and drink-focused drive-thru concept expanded to include alcohol. It didn't take long for this business model to spread like wildfire throughout the Midwest and southern parts of the country. Phoenix, Arizona became the epicenter of the drive-thru liquor store revolution and remains one of the most popular areas for brew-thrus to this day. While the nation can agree that the drinking age is 21 years old and that driving under the influence is a big no-no, that's where the unanimous decisions stop. It's why some states (like Louisiana and more recently California) allow you to purchase to-go cocktails, while other states like Utah seem to implement stricter liquor laws every year.
Where to find drive-thru liquor stores
At the time of writing, there are 30 U.S. states that allow drive-thru liquor stores. Arizona, Arkansas, and California are all home to multiple brew-thrus, with one location in San Diego even allowing customers to drive through an actual storefront to pick up their alcohol. Colorado, Georgia, and Florida also provide options for drive-thru liquor stores. Giving a good name to the Midwest, Idaho, Illinois, and Iowa allow bootleggers, even though you won't find any in Chicago. Kansas, Kentucky, and Louisiana have plenty of drive-thru liquor stores, which may very well come as no surprise.
Of course, there are many others not named here. Despite specific liquor laws and differing regulations in each county, the majority of U.S. states still engage in the decades-old tradition of ordering a six-pack from a guy at a drive-thru counter. The states that don't allow drive-thru liquor stores (looking at you, New York and Massachusetts) will never experience the joy of staying cozy in your vehicle as you pick up two bottles of Tito's Vodka when it's 22 degrees Fahrenheit outside. Your loss, Montana!