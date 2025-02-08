Why Drive-Thru Liquor Stores Aren't In Every U.S. State

You can find just about anything as a drive-thru option, from the quick service at Chick-fil-A to coffee at Starbucks to frozen treats at Dairy Queen –- we can't get enough of the convenience of staying in our cars. Whether you call it a brew-thru, a bottle shop, or you've simply never heard of it, drive-thru liquor stores have been an integral part of American culture. If you have no idea what a drive-thru liquor store is, odds are that your state doesn't allow it. Liquor laws vary on a state-by-state basis which means each state has its own set of rules, regulations, and intricacies.

After the Second World War, with the expansion of the American automobile industry, the originally food and drink-focused drive-thru concept expanded to include alcohol. It didn't take long for this business model to spread like wildfire throughout the Midwest and southern parts of the country. Phoenix, Arizona became the epicenter of the drive-thru liquor store revolution and remains one of the most popular areas for brew-thrus to this day. While the nation can agree that the drinking age is 21 years old and that driving under the influence is a big no-no, that's where the unanimous decisions stop. It's why some states (like Louisiana and more recently California) allow you to purchase to-go cocktails, while other states like Utah seem to implement stricter liquor laws every year.