The Largest Egg Recall In US History Caused Nearly 2 Thousand To Fall Ill

People have gotten sick from consuming contaminated foods since time immemorial. But the industrialization of food has drastically changed the game. When something is contaminated today, it isn't just a few people who fall ill. Since large companies distribute products to huge numbers of businesses and households, any issue can affect the health of thousands. This was the case of the largest food recall in United States history, which happened in 2010 and left an estimated 1,939 people sick. After investigating, public health officials traced the problem back to two culprits: Wright County Egg and Hillandale Farms.

The food companies were located in Iowa and both sold eggs that were contaminated with salmonella. This bacteria is often found in animal products like raw meat, dairy products, and, of course, eggs. If you come in contact with it, it may cause salmonellosis. People who contract it can suffer from diarrhea, fever, cramps, and vomiting. In most cases, the disease is uncomfortable but not life-threatening. Treatment mostly includes staying hydrated and giving your body time to expel the bacteria. Unlucky victims, however, can react badly to salmonella and can suffer health complications for weeks or even months. The bacteria is particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, like children, the elderly, and those with autoimmune diseases. Thankfully, there were no reported deaths linked to the 2010 egg outbreak.