How Long Will Frozen Avocados Stay Good?

Only knowing the right way to freeze an avocado will let you get the most out of its delicious flesh. Try going one of two routes: mashed or sliced. To prep a sliced avocado for the freezer, simply cut your avocado as you normally would. Peel the skin away and remove the pit. Spritz some lemon juice over all surfaces, and slip those slices into a bag. Push the air out, seal it tight, pop it in your freezer — and that's it! To prevent the slices sticking together, you could try a freezing technique used by professionals. Just freeze the pieces spread out on a tray before transferring them to a bag once solid.

Meanwhile, mashed avocado may brown more quickly, but it also blends easily with other ingredients, making it perfect for baking and smoothie-making. Just prepare it as you would normally: Scoop, peel, and mash the fruit up. Again, add some lemon juice to keep it from browning — this citrus trick can extend the life of apples and other fruits that oxidize quickly, too. You can store it as-is in a sealed Tupperware container or baggy. For individual portions, first freeze your mash in an ice cube tray before putting the cubes in a bag.

It takes about an hour at room temperature to thaw avocado slices or mash from the freezer. But it's best to use the fruit while it's still very cold — so don't let it warm up too much, or the taste might be impaired. Alternatively, you can freeze avocados whole. Just wash them and wrap them in plastic wrap first, and then defrost them in the fridge overnight.