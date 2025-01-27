How Long Will Frozen Avocados Stay Good?
Call me a millennial, but you'll never catch me saying no to a good avo toast. Or an avocado smoothie. Or a poke bowl with extra avocado added. Honestly, I'm willing to try everything from grating eggs onto my avocado toast to homemade avocado chips as long as that sweet, sweet green fruit graces the recipe. If you're anything like me, you've probably ransacked the grocery store to pick the best avocados when shopping only to realize later that you got a little overzealous. Suddenly, you have more than you can reasonably eat before they start famously going bad in two seconds. You could always whip up some grill-roasted guacamole to get rid of avocado in bigger batches. But what if you want to save some for a rainy day?
Good news: Despite common misconceptions, you can stick your avocados in the freezer, where they'll keep for up to one month sliced or mashed. There are just a few things to keep in mind if you do. When using your frozen avocados, don't go for a dish that's texture-forward. Avocado takes some damage on a cellular level during the freezing process that transforms the firm and creamy flesh into something more watery and soft. The fruit can also look less green once thawed. You don't want to draw attention to these things, so instead of guacamole or burgers, use them in baked goods or smoothies.
Freeze your avocados the right way
Only knowing the right way to freeze an avocado will let you get the most out of its delicious flesh. Try going one of two routes: mashed or sliced. To prep a sliced avocado for the freezer, simply cut your avocado as you normally would. Peel the skin away and remove the pit. Spritz some lemon juice over all surfaces, and slip those slices into a bag. Push the air out, seal it tight, pop it in your freezer — and that's it! To prevent the slices sticking together, you could try a freezing technique used by professionals. Just freeze the pieces spread out on a tray before transferring them to a bag once solid.
Meanwhile, mashed avocado may brown more quickly, but it also blends easily with other ingredients, making it perfect for baking and smoothie-making. Just prepare it as you would normally: Scoop, peel, and mash the fruit up. Again, add some lemon juice to keep it from browning — this citrus trick can extend the life of apples and other fruits that oxidize quickly, too. You can store it as-is in a sealed Tupperware container or baggy. For individual portions, first freeze your mash in an ice cube tray before putting the cubes in a bag.
It takes about an hour at room temperature to thaw avocado slices or mash from the freezer. But it's best to use the fruit while it's still very cold — so don't let it warm up too much, or the taste might be impaired. Alternatively, you can freeze avocados whole. Just wash them and wrap them in plastic wrap first, and then defrost them in the fridge overnight.