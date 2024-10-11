Make Avocado Chips Yourself With Just 3 Ingredients

Many folks know about the crisping qualities of Parmesan. If you melt this cheese and then keep melting it — in the oven or on the stove — it'll sizzle and then brown around the edges. Like the lacy cheese crust that forms around the bottom of a grilled cheese sandwich, only in this instance there's no sandwich — just a salty, umami-rich snack that's crisp as can be. Most folks, on the other hand, don't know about the crispy qualities of fresh avocado, probably because they don't exist. Bake an avocado and you end up with a warm avocado (grilling an avocado, of course — that's another matter).

Combining the aforementioned ingredients, though? Now you're onto something: the avocado chip. It's gained traction in recent years for being keto-friendly — protein-rich, low-carb, and vegetarian, unlike other keto treats like pork rinds. That's not the main reason to eat avocado chips, though. The main reason to eat them is that they're delicious.

Need another reason? These chips are extremely easy to make: All you do is mash up some avocado with shredded Parmesan (for crunch) and lemon juice (to help the chips keep their color), divide the mixture into thin discs, and bake till they're brown. The hardest part is figuring out how you want to flavor them; the second hardest part is not eating all the chips in one sitting. If you must, though, at least let them cool fully first — that's how to get them at their crispiest.