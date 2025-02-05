10 Best Electric Smokers Under $300, According To Reviews
Whether it's a juicy salmon fillet or a tender pork shoulder, smoke can imbue your meals with rich and unique flavors. For instance, the type of wood chips used in a smoker can infuse your food with different notes such as nuttiness or sweetness. Cooking low and slow also helps tenderize food, giving it a melt-in-the-mouth texture.
Smokers not only come in different shapes and sizes but also vary in the type of power source they use. The majority of smokers rely on either charcoal, wooden pellets, propane, or electricity as their heat source. Electric smokers, in particular, are popular for their hassle-free operations and consistent temperature control. Once plugged into an outlet, they use an electric element to create heat that ignites wood chips, which then produce smoke. Many electric smokers also come with water bowls or trays to keep the meat juicy and tender.
Electric smokers vary in price, depending on their size, quality, and functionality. As a rule of thumb, entry-level units with basic functions are more wallet-friendly than larger, multi-functional cooking gadgets that combine smoking with roasting and grilling capabilities. The great news is that in the case of smokers, cheaper doesn't necessarily mean inferior. In fact, more wallet-friendly smokers are usually easier to use. To help you in your search for an affordable electric smoker, we have analyzed countless products and customer reviews, zeroing in on a few key factors. If you would like to learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.
Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric BBQ Smoker
The Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric BBQ Smoker offers all the basic features to get you smoking meat and veggies right after it arrives on your doorstep. With 710 square inches of cooking space, this alloy steel gadget is also large enough to accommodate up to six chickens, four racks of baby back ribs, or four pork butts. Once the smoker is loaded, simply fill the wood chip loader with pellets, fill the removable water bowl, and use the digital control panel to set the temperature and cooking time. At the end of the day, clean the unit's removable grease tray to get the unit ready for the next smoking session.
Smoking enthusiasts seem to appreciate the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric BBQ Smoker's consistent performance and user-friendly design. One happy Amazon shopper calls the gadget "a great beginner smoker," explaining, "The few things I have tried so far have been fantastic. It holds its set temperature well. I fired it up when it was about 25 [degrees Fahrenheit] outside and it came up to temp in less than 25 minutes and was ready to go. It gives good smoke from the chips. The loading of the chips is convenient and easy." Another Amazon user agrees, saying, "This is my third one. They do a great job. Easy to use and gives the meat or other great taste. Had bought another brand and I gave it away. Went back to the best."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric BBQ Smoker from Amazon starting at $284.
Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker
Made from stainless steel, the Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker comes with three chrome-coated racks, which can be repositioned to accommodate different meats, including entire Thanksgiving turkeys. Ultra-easy to use, the smoker features an adjustable analog controller, allowing you to fine tune the temperature, and an in-built thermometer to check the heat levels. The other features of this versatile unit include double-walled construction for heat retention, a 5,200-watt heating element, and carry handles for portability. Last but not least, the Royal Gourmet SE2801 also comes with a grease cup to ensure easy clean-ups.
The Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker has received favorable feedback from the majority of amateur pitmasters. UBuy reviewers have praised the appliance for its ease of assembly, good temperature control, and manual temperature settings, giving it an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, Best Views Reviews users have rated the smoker 7.4 out of 10, praising its ease of assembly, heat output, as well as value for money. One Amazon reviewer says that the unit offers good value for money, elaborating, "It was easy to assemble, temperature control is good for an analog gauge and manual temperature setting. I don't use the smoker enough to justify the digital settings — so — I was fine with this going into the purchase."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $226.
Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker
With a 544 square inch cooking area and three chrome-plated grates, the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker is large enough to prepare a feast for most families. The alloy steel cooking appliance also features a wood chip tray, an aluminized steel water pan to keep the meat moist, and a grease tray to simplify clean-ups. Plus, the temperature gauge on the front allows you to monitor the level of internal heat, preventing overcooking or undercooking. This unit also features carry handles for easy portability.
One Walmart shopper says that they are very happy with this Char-Broil smoker, adding, "Although I was concerned at first with managing the temp with an analog smoker, from the first time I used it, the temp stayed true and the food turned out great." Another Walmart reviewer concurs, noting, "When my apartment community banned charcoal use, I immediately began looking for an electric smoker. [...] I am extremely pleased with the performance and have smoked ribs, chicken, brisket, and pork shoulders that taste almost as good as charcoal smoked meats. I would highly recommend all to consider this product."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker from Char-Broil starting at $220.
Cuisinart 30-Inch Electric Smoker
Designed for holding temperatures between 100 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the Cuisinart 30-Inch Electric Smoker comes with an in-built thermometer that lets you keep an eye on the cooking progress. The unit also features three chrome-steel racks that can be popped in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, as well as stainless steel wood chip and water trays. With 548 square inches of cooking space, this smoker is also large enough to cook up a storm for a few people.
Most reviewers have been happy with the Cuisinart 30-Inch Electric Smoker, complimenting its quality and ease of use. For instance, one Walmart shopper says, "Best small smoker for the price. A perfect size smoker for a small family. Performed excellently, needed new chips every two hours. A foil pan on [the] bottom sheet makes drip clean up easy. Very happy with it." An Amazon reviewer seconds this view, noting, "Have used this smoker twice and looking forward to my next use. Easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to operate. Definitely recommend [it]!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Cuisinart 30-Inch Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $235.
East Oak 30-Inch Electric Smoker
What sets the East Oak 30-Inch Electric Smoker apart from the competitors is its glass door, which lets you check on your food without letting out heat. There is also an internal light that illuminates the cooking chamber, allowing you to monitor your stuffed peppers or chicken wings even in low light. That said, do keep in mind that the door will have to be cleaned after each use.
With 725 square inches of smoking space and four detachable racks, this East Oak smoker is also one of the larger gadgets of its type on the market. The wood chip container is large enough for two to three hours of continuous smoking. The East Oak 30-Inch Electric Smoker also features a water bowl to prevent drying, a grease tray, and a drip pan to simplify cleaning, and a back handle for easy portability.
The East Oak 30-Inch Electric Smoker has received the go-ahead from shoppers, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on both UBuy and Amazon. One satisfied East Oak customer says, "[It] held the temperature perfectly, set and forget. Just plug it in and set the temperature and it keeps the temperature right where we set it. The roast we cooked had a great smoky flavor and was very moist. For the value of the smoker was great. Very easy to add wood chips during the smoking process."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the East Oak 30-Inch Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $300.
Big Chief Smokehouse
Unlike other electric smokers that let you adjust the temperature, the Big Chief Smokehouse takes the guesswork out of smoking. It simply maintains the low temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for slow cooking a range of foods, from beef jerky to corn on the cob. It also makes the device very easy to use — simply plug it into an outlet, place your food on one of the five racks, fill the removable wood chip pan, and close the door. The Big Chief Smokehouse is large enough to prepare 50 pounds of meat at a time.
Many reviewers praise the Big Chief Smokehouse for its straightforward, no-frills design and ease of use. Perhaps one Amazon shopper sums this up best, saying, "This does one thing but does it well. If you're looking to keep smoke on food and not go over 200 [degrees Fahrenheit] this is what you need. It's thin aluminum so be careful moving and storing it but [it has] made awesome smoked bacon, ribs, pastrami, trout, catfish, andouille, and snack sticks for us." Another Amazon customer is also impressed with the unit, noting, "Lightweight, easy to use. [...] Took a couple of tries to see which smoke chip flavors we prefer and how long to keep smoking different kinds of fish but now we've figured it out."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Big Chief Smokehouse from DK Hardware starting at $251.
Royal Gourmet Analog Electric Smoker
Fashioned out of alloy steel, the Royal Gourmet Analog Electric Smoker features 454 square inches of cooking space and three chrome-plated racks. It also comes with a removable stainless steel water pan and a chip box for easy refills. It features 1,350 watts of heating power, an analog temperature controller, and an integrated thermometer. Plus, the unit's two sturdy legs provide stability while the other two are outfitted with wheels for hassle-free portability.
While the Royal Gourmet Analog Electric Smoker may not have as many Amazon reviewers as some other smokers on the market, it has received consistent praise for its affordability and reliable performance. For instance, one Amazon shopper describes the unit as a "fantastic smoker," adding, "It is reliable, easy to use and puts out a great smoked product. Absolutely love this smoker. We would highly recommend [it]." Another Amazon reviewer also praises this product, saying, "Works great, easy to use and well worth the money. Smoked wings and hamburgers turn out very delicious."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Royal Gourmet SE2805 28-Inch Analog Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $190.
Weston Brands 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker
At just $110, the Weston Brands 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker is one of the most affordable smokers on the market. It's also one of the most compact. Designed for indoor use, the unit can also be used as a slow cooker. And while smaller than most other smokers, the unit accommodates 6-pound chickens and 4-pound roasts, making it a convenient appliance for home use. The Weston Brands 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker features three different smoke settings, including hot and cold smoking for adding smoky flavor to foods such as cheese and nuts. Last but not least, this unit comes with a glass lid and a temperature probe to help ensure that your food is cooked to perfection.
The Weston Brands 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker has received the green light from shoppers, many of whom have given it top marks for both portability and ease of use. For example, one Best Buy reviewer notes, "[This] is an awesome Crock Pot but it's also the best little smoker I've ever used! Perfect for apartment dwellers too and even great on vacation in a camper. Definitely a must-have this holiday season!" Another Best Buy customer agrees, saying, "I ... love this thing. I use it like an oven. Everything has that smoky flavor, it cooks even, and it's good. I most definitely would recommend this item to anyone. My new favorite kitchen gadget."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Weston Brands 2-in-1 Indoor Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $110.
Old Smokey Electric Smoker
If you like old-fashioned smokers, you will love the Old Smokey Electric Smoker. This drum-shaped, stainless steel device features two chrome-plated steel racks and a wood chip tray at the bottom. With 1,250-watts of power and a tight lid that keeps in moisture, the Old Smokey doesn't require water to keep the meat tender. Last but not least, the product features adjustable heat settings to give you control over the cooking process. Please note that The Old Smokey doesn't come with a thermometer.
The majority of shoppers have given the Old Smokey Electric Smoker the thumbs up, provided that you don't use it in cold weather, as it lacks insulation and doesn't retain heat well. One Lowes customer praises the unit's design, commenting, "This used to be known as the redi-Smoke before Old Smokey started producing it so the design has been around at least 50 years. And there is a reason. Wood chips give you the smoke flavor and the sealed design with a tight fitting lid holds in smoke and moisture so the food doesn't dry out." The Old Smokey is also easy to use, as attested to by one Amazon customer who says, "Best smoker for a lazy cook like me! I wanted a smoker that I didn't have to monitor all the time and this one is about as close to 'set and forget' as you can get."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Old Smokey Electric Smoker from Amazon starting at $184.
Masterbuilt Electric Smoker With Analog Temperature Control
Just as its name suggests, the Masterbuilt Electric Smoker With Analog Temperature Control features an easy to use analog dial that allows you to set the unit at temperatures up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Made from alloy steel, the gadget boasts 535 square inches of cooking space for up to two turkeys or three racks of ribs. Aside from the three chrome-coated removable racks, this smoker also comes with a removable wood chip tray and water bowl, as well as a removable grease tray that catches drips and simplifies clean up.
The Masterbuilt Electric Smoker with Analog Temperature Control has received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from around 5,000 Amazon shoppers, who praise the gadget for its affordability and hassle-free operations. For instance one Amazon customer calls the unit a "great starter smoker," elaborating, "Perfect size for beginners, easy to assemble and understand instructions. Very simple to use and delicious results! Wish we bought this sooner!!" Another Amazon reviewer seconds this, saying, "It's easy to clean, a little heavy to move but an all around great smoker for someone who's just getting started or that is interested in an electric smoker."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Masterbuilt Electric Smoker With Analog Temperature Control from Amazon starting at $199.
Methodology
Electric smokers vary in price and functionality. While top-end models often feature various cooking modes and Wi-Fi connectivity, more budget-friendly options focus on straightforward controls and basic but reliable operation. After all, you don't need advanced technology to make delicious smoked dishes.
There is little doubt that smokers can elevate your barbecue game. That said, it's essential to select one that fits your specific culinary needs. To bring you a roundup of the best electric smokers under $300, we have looked at dozens of smoker brands and read hundreds of customer reviews. When making our selection, we focused on a number of factors, including construction, ease of use, and consistent performance. We also considered the cooking capacity of each smoker, since different households have varying cooking requirements.