Mac and cheese is one of the most classic dishes, and its comfort level is simply undeniable. When you're craving an indulgent dinner, sometimes all you need is some good old, reliable mac.

However, if you have a big and hearty appetite, you made find yourself wanting more. If you're looking to bulk up this dish without compromising its integrity, creaminess, and cheesy goodness, then I have the answer for you: chili. Yes, spicy and savory chili can perfectly complement the creamy, nutty flavors of a beautiful bowl of mac and cheese. Adding chili also creates an amazing contrast of textures against the tender noodles. It not only adds a lot of depth to the dish but also makes it a complete and satisfying meal.

Start by making your mac. Go for creamy boxed mac and cheese or your grandma's classic recipe. One thing is for sure: Whether it's store-bought or homemade, you know it's going to be good. When it is done, stir some warmed chili right in. Or, make your beefy chili base, cook the dry noodles right in the pot, and melt in some cheese at the end. Try Dolly Parton's secret for creamy mac and cheese – Velveeta — for delicious richness and a texture that helps bring the chili mac together.