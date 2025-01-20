How To Turn Leftover French Toast Batter Into Fluffy Pancakes

Do you ever crave delectably creamy battered bread flavored with gentle notes of vanilla and cinnamon, ready to be slathered in butter and syrup? Yeah, if you can't tell, I love French toast. Whether you like it pinky-out bougie or made into a moist bake, there's something undeniably magical about fork-tender bites of sweet fried bread. The only tragedy is how difficult it can be to estimate the batter-to-bread ratio. If you've ever made a batch of French toast and ran out of bread before you can sop up every bit of batter, this one's for you. Let's turn that eggy, cinnamony coating into something brand new.

When trying to decide what to do with leftover French toast batter, you gotta ask yourself just how much extra work you're willing to put in. If you don't want to bother packing away the leftovers, the easiest thing you can do is just add some flour and make pancakes with it. Most French toast recipes call for milk and eggs, which is already two-thirds of the way to pancakes. Just add flour by the tablespoon until you get a thicker but still pourable consistency, and add sugar to taste. Don't forget to let your pancakes rest for the optimal fluffy experience.