How To Turn Leftover French Toast Batter Into Fluffy Pancakes
Do you ever crave delectably creamy battered bread flavored with gentle notes of vanilla and cinnamon, ready to be slathered in butter and syrup? Yeah, if you can't tell, I love French toast. Whether you like it pinky-out bougie or made into a moist bake, there's something undeniably magical about fork-tender bites of sweet fried bread. The only tragedy is how difficult it can be to estimate the batter-to-bread ratio. If you've ever made a batch of French toast and ran out of bread before you can sop up every bit of batter, this one's for you. Let's turn that eggy, cinnamony coating into something brand new.
When trying to decide what to do with leftover French toast batter, you gotta ask yourself just how much extra work you're willing to put in. If you don't want to bother packing away the leftovers, the easiest thing you can do is just add some flour and make pancakes with it. Most French toast recipes call for milk and eggs, which is already two-thirds of the way to pancakes. Just add flour by the tablespoon until you get a thicker but still pourable consistency, and add sugar to taste. Don't forget to let your pancakes rest for the optimal fluffy experience.
Double-dip pancakes for double the taste
If you already have leftover pancakes or you just feel like whipping up a fresh batch from scratch (which you can do with just two ingredients, so why not?), then have I got an idea for you? Instead of making pancakes from your French toast batter, make double-dipped French toast pancakes instead. This ingenious invention creates a bridge between pancake lovers and French toast lovers, delivering the best of both worlds in one mouthwatering breakfast.
So, how do you do it? Personally, I'd suggest using day-old pancakes or leaving your fresh pancakes to rest in the fridge, so that they dry out a bit. This makes them better vehicles for your French toast batter, although this recipe also works if you coat the pancakes straight from the pan. Just take your cooked pancakes and dunk them in the French toast batter. Once they're fully soaked on both sides, plop them on a griddle and treat it like you would a normal piece of French toast. The cooking time should be roughly the same — just take care not to overcook them or they'll be dryer than the Sahara desert. You can serve these with all the typical French toast or pancake toppings. Try out different flavor combos to see what you love and make it a new breakfast fave to share with all your friends.