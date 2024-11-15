The Proper Amount Of Custard For A Perfectly Moist French Toast Bake

When it comes to preparing a French toast bake that's irresistibly moist, the custard-to-bread ratio is key. A common mistake is using too much custard, which can result in a soggy bake, or too little, leaving the dish dry. To get expert insight on this, we turned to Kyle Mendenhall, senior director of culinary innovation at Snooze A.M. Eatery, who shared that the secret lies in the way you layer and test your custard-soaked bread.

Mendenhall advised that we add just enough custard to cover, but not submerge, the bread in the pan. With this approach, the bread will absorb the custard overnight, achieving that rich, melt-in-your-mouth texture we're looking for.

One of Mendenhall's best tips was to press gently on the bread before baking. If a bit of custard seeps out easily, your ratio is spot on. If it requires too much pressure, it might need a splash more custard, and if custard gushes out, pour off some liquid to avoid a heavy, overly wet bake. This balance ensures each slice is flavorful, moist, and perfectly textured — ideal for mastering French toast bakes. Of course, none of this will matter if you don't learn to master custard in the first place.