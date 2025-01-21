The Unexpected Way To Use Up Leftover Sloppy Joe Meat

Sloppy Joes were once a popular sandwich, but these days, people don't tend to eat them quite as often as they did in elementary school. Still, if tater tots — a similar cafeteria staple — can get a trendy makeover, why not this sandwich? Sloppy Joes deserve better, especially when you consider how versatile the filling is. On day one, you can eat it on a burger bun in typical fashion. Then, the leftovers can easily be repurposed into other dishes. One of our favorite ways to use up leftover sloppy Joe filling, however, is in quesadillas.

Quesadillas on their own couldn't be much simpler: Heat a flour tortilla until it's floppy, fill it with cheese, fold it, and cook it in a frying pan or the oven until the cheese melts and tortillas crisp up. If you have any leftovers on hand, though, you can upgrade this plain version with sloppy Joe mix for a heartier, tastier version with hardly any extra work. Before you layer on the cheese, spread sloppy Joe meat over your warm tortilla. Fold it over, and cook until the filling is heated throughout and the cheese is nice and melty.