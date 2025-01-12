Swap Croutons With A Salad Topper That'll Give You A Crunch In Every Bite

Are you the type to call salad rabbit food? Find it hard to believe that you can actually make a pretty kickass breakfast salad or enjoy a sheet pan salad even in the coldest months of the year? Do you struggle to find a way to spruce up the texture or taste of greens to your liking, even after adding a whole bucket of croutons? Lucky for you, I'm here to share the good word of crouton crumbs, a salad topper that will change your whole view on the humble and plain salad that so many shy away from.

So: what's a crouton crumb salad topper? To understand this, you need to first understand croutons. These crunchy flavor bombs are nothing more than fried cubes of bread, which you can easily make at home in your oven or air fryer. But a crouton by itself can be obnoxiously hard, and the distribution system isn't stellar. You really only get one crouton every few bites of leafy green. Not a preferred ratio, in my book. Instead of forcing you to put all your hopes and dreams on that one rare textured bite, crouton crumb salad toppers coat each and every leaf with crispy, crunchy goodness. All you need to do is grab some air-fried or oven-baked bread and the magic can start.