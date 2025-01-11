Gordon Ramsay Uses An Unexpected Vegetable In Pasta

I love pasta and anything Gordan Ramsay-related, so when I saw a new pasta recipe from him on YouTube, I knew I had to see what delicious creation he came up with. However, the famous chef used an interesting choice of greenery for his pasta: lettuce.

You may be thinking, why not use spinach? Well, Ramsay explained his choice. "This kind of inspiration came from working in France, where we had fresh peas finished with bacon and lettuce; it's the same with pasta," he said in the video. "It's beautiful ... I almost like this sort of salad. It's better tasting than fresh spinach. It sort of gives a really nice lightness to the pasta."

Spinach is used in many pasta dishes, including stuffed cheese and spinach ravioli, creamy spinach pasta, and smashed tomatoes and spinach sauce. However, Ramsay strays away from the usual for this herb-filled dish.