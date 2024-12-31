The Herby Sauce That Totally Kicks Up Your Fried Egg Game

Now, there's no shame in grabbing store-bought pesto. In this day and age, most of us are so tired by the end of a long day that it's a miracle we get any food into a frying pan at all, right? But, if you do happen to have the extra time and energy, homemade pesto isn't that hard to pull off. In fact, you don't even have to stick to traditional pesto recipes. This recipe for garbage pesto proves that it's the ratio that's important, rather than the exact ingredients. As long as you have about two cups of green vegetables or herbs, olive oil, some nuts or seeds, and a bit of cheese, you're golden.

Once you make your own pesto, the sky's the limit regarding what you can use it for, so get as creative as you'd like. You can treat it as a base to make other sauces, like a dressing for a Cobb salad with boiled eggs or pesto mayo for a fried egg sandwich. Lime, peanuts, and rice wine vinegar change pesto from an Italian classic into a sauce that would seem right at home in Thai-inspired version of this hack. And of course, for those with dietary considerations, it's possible to make nut-free pesto or leave out the cheese. Whatever you choose, your eggs will thank you.