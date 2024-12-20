Why Did McDonald's Get Rid Of Its Fan-Favorite Cinnamelts

It's a sad day when the chain restaurant that you frequent discontinues one of your favorite menu items. Like the time when Cracker Barrel discontinued its beloved Sunrise Sampler or when Wendy's halted the sale of its Black and Blue Burger. The decision is often surprising and unannounced — you simply show up one morning to order your Dunkin' Dunkaccino and find that it's been mysteriously removed from the board. That's exactly what happened one fateful day in the late 2010s when McDonald's discontinued its Cinnamon Melts, otherwise known as cinnamelts. The explanation for the discontinuation has never been explicitly given, but many people theorize that it was either due to low sales, high production costs, or the desire to introduce a new menu item in its place.

McDonald's first introduced cinnamelts in 2007. These doughy nuggets coated in cinnamon, cream cheese icing, and sugar were a deconstructed version of a cinnamon roll, easier to eat on the go thanks to their smaller size. Plenty of other restaurants offered regular cinnamon rolls, but McDonald's was the only one to introduce the easily consumable, pull-apart cinnamelts. Despite their popularity, the cinnamelts were discontinued and have yet to make a comeback, leaving many fans to speculate on their unusual demise.